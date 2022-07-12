ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

HEAT ADVISORY: Excessive Heat Warning in effect Tuesday and throughout the week

By Meteorologist Jeannette Calle
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Blistering hot weather pattern rolls on with the big heat dome in control of our weather to the northwest and ongoing drought conditions making it easier for the sun to heat the air temperature. Tuesday looks a degree or two cooler than Monday, but...

news4sanantonio.com

news4sanantonio.com

Heavy showers and rain moving into central Bexar

SAN ANTONIO - 7pm: Heavy rain western Bexar County along w/ gusty winds. A few other pop-up showers showing up in central Bexar to western Comal County. Bracken Bat Colony near Garden Ridge showing up on radar (not rain) Very hot again today over 100 degrees (36th day of 100+...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

HEAT ADVISORY: Triple digit temperatures remain with possible showers

Wednesday will once again easily climb above the 100-degree mark with mostly sunny skies. The atmosphere is a little drier than Tuesday which means I'm not expecting much in the way of pop-up showers or storms in the Hill Country. I'll keep it at a 10% chance with the terrain in the Hill Country and will not bother with even a slight rain chance elsewhere in the region. Now Thursday, a weak impulse will move in from the northeast late day as it moves around the big heat dome. As this impulse moves in, moisture levels will be higher and this should help develop a scattering of showers or storms. I'm going to bump the rain chance in and around Bexar County to 30% later in the day Thursday and go 40% chance in the Hill Country. Also of note, severe weather parameters are more impressive and would support the risk of strong wind gusts in any heavy storm along with 1" hail possible.
ENVIRONMENT
news4sanantonio.com

HEAT ADVISORY: Temperatures stay in the 100s with slight chance of showers

ENVIRONMENT
KTSA

Heat Advisory issued for South Central Texas Thursday afternoon into early evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has sent out a heat advisory for the region as Texas gets ready for another 100 plus degree day. The Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 P.M. Thursday for areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. That includes the Austin and San Antonio metro areas, as well as Burnet and Llano counties.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
KSAT 12

Edwards Aquifer at lowest level since 2014, forecast calls for worsening conditions

In a briefing Wednesday, the Edwards Aquifer Authority laid out the current condition of the aquifer and the concerning forecast ahead. More drought almost certainly means a continued drop in the Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 well. This drought is best compared to 2011-2014, when aquifer levels dipped as low as 623 feet. However, the current drought has been compounded with even hotter temperatures when compared to that stretch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
#Hot Weather#Excessive Heat Warning#Depression#National Hurricane Center#Hill Country#I 35
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today

Hot and dry conditions throughout Texas may cause a high potential for wildfires. The Texas heat isn’t slowing down and with temperatures up in the hundreds the Texas A&M Forest Service is wary. They say the reduced moisture in vegetation can easily cause ignition for a wildfire. The service warns of fire-susceptible areas all over Texas, near cities such as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Thunderstorms throughout the week also worry the Texas A&M Forest Service analysts. Lightning could start a fire, and windy conditions could cause an out-of-control blaze.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Edwards Aquifer Authority urges residents to conserve water

There are 2.5 million people that depend on the Edwards Aquifer, the Edwards Aquifer Authority says due to the lack of rain and historic heat, the region is in a severe drought. According to a map from the Edwards Aquifer Authority, Bexar county is in the deep red, what's called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

These squirrels are 'splooting' in this Texas heat

SAN ANTONIO — Everyone is trying to cool off, and that includes Texas's squirrels. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tweeted a picture of a squirrel near City Hall. The animal was chilling in the shade!. He said he thought the animal was dead, but it ran off as...

