CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cycle Laundromat will be teaming up with Manna Cafe to host a food drive Aug. 9, 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Cycle Laundromat team is hosting the food drive to give back to the community they love. Here’s how it works: Bring at least four cans in or four non-perishables (approved by Manna Café) and receive a free wash in any washer of your choice. All donations will go to Manna Cafe, whose volunteers make food boxes to give to families in need.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO