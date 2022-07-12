ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IL

Company behind the controversial Grain Belt Express project wants to expand its capacity

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Developers of a controversial wind power transmission line project now plan to expand its capacity. It's an update on the ongoing...

www.wthitv.com

