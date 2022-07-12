ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle leaders to Homegrown: Agree to card-check process

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (July 12, 2022) — Six members of the Seattle City Council sent a letter to Homegrown CEO Brad Gillis on Monday, urging him to meet with Homegrown workers and to “agree to a card check neutrality process and respect the decision of a majority of workers if they choose to...

