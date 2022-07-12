Seattle leaders to Homegrown: Agree to card-check process

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $2 million plan to recruit more cops. Over the past two-and-a-half years, more than 400 have left the Seattle Police Department (SPD). That’s the smallest the department’s been in 30 years. The mayor and most of city council believe hiring more cops is an important part of the City’s public safety plan. The plan, which has dominated the City’s public safety conversation, overshadows commitments to implementing more unarmed alternatives to decrease police violence. But after months of debate over whether hiring incentives can grow the department, Harrell has set the stage for the council to approve his plan allowing SPD hiring bonuses of up to $30,000 for lateral hires and $7,500 for recruits.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO