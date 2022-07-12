ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IL

SMALL WATER OUTAGE IN NEWTON

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease help us in getting the work out this morning on this unplanned outage…. There is a temporary water outage...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Large, local vendor event in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center's Gift Market Vendor Event is coming up on July 16. The event offers an eclectic variety of vendors, from soap makers to blacksmiths. Sixty-eight vendors are planning to come, and will be set up from nine in the morning to three...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
freedom929.com

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETINGS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) There are two regular monthly meetings coming up tonight :. * the Jasper County Board meets tonight at the County Office Building in Newton at 7:00. * the Richland County Board meets tonight at the County Jail Meeting Room in Olney, starting at 7:00. The Board’s Finance Committee meets an hour earlier at 6:00.
OLNEY, IL
WAND TV

Mason Point in Sullivan announces closure

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A senior living facility in Sullivan is shutting its doors. Petersen Heath Care announced the closure of Mason Point affective September 12. In a statement, officials said the decision to close was made "due largely to unsustainable, poor financial performance due to longstanding state of Illinois reimbursement shortfalls, the current regulatory environment, the cost of maintaining the aging physical plants," and staffing issues due to the pandemic.
SULLIVAN, IL
freedom929.com

FRESH PRODUCE TODAY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farmer’s Market is set up today under the pole barns in the Olney City Park. That’s from 10:00 this morning until 2:00 this afternoon. There will likely be fresh produce, baked items, and more available to the public for purchase.
OLNEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Newton, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
freedom929.com

ROUTE 130 CLOSED IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Illinois Route 130 is closed between West North Street and West South Street this week, under the CSX railroad bridge, as crews repair and repave this section of roadway. Detours are available around the work or motorists can take other alternate routes around this area. The work is expected to be complete with the road reopening next Monday.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

(WEST SALEM) The Village of West Salem has issued a boil water order for a small portion of town. It’s for those along East North Street, from North Main Street to Union Street, and those along Union Street, from East North Street to School Street. All until further notice.
WEST SALEM, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional […]
ARTHUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Boil
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Candidates Announced

The 2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Candidates have been announced. The Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant announced the contestants on their Facebook Page on Tuesday. The following are competing for the title of Miss Effingham County Fair:. Riley Arend. Kendyl Schultz. Violet Wendling. Kyandra Zerrusen. Anna Carrell. Peyton Garrard.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ONLY DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

(OLNEY) The 165th Richland County Fair is nearly a week away, set to begin a week from tomorrow, on Friday, July 22nd, running each day & night through Saturday, July 30th, on the fairgrounds in the Olney City Park. One of the fair’s most popular events in the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant, which will start at 7:00 Monday night, July 25th, at the grandstand. Reserved ticket sales for the Pageant and Demo Derby, plus general admission tickets for all other grandstand events will begin next Wednesday (7/20) and Thursday (7/21) at the Fair Board Office, from 12 noon to 6:00pm each day. The tickets will then be on sale next Friday (7/22) and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day. All adult tickets are $10 while children 12 and under are $5. Returning this year is live music, plus truck & tractor pulls, dirt drags, motocross, demo derby, gospel music, the talent show, the White Tent events, carnival rides filling the midway, and new this year, go cart racing. Check it all out on the richlandcountyfair.org website. The Richland County Fair, July 22nd to July 30th in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

Five displaced in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were displaced from their Charleston home early Sunday morning after it was severely damaged by a fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 631 14th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a house on fire. Arriving to find flames coming from the roof, they were only able to […]
CHARLESTON, IL
freedom929.com

ROSE MARIE (SLATER) SEPULVEDA

(PERKINSTON, MISSISSIPPI / OLNEY) The celebration of life for Rose Marie (Slater) Sepulveda, age 68, of Perkinston, Mississippi, formerly of Olney, will be held Saturday afternoon, July 16, from 2:00 until 5:00, at the Olney City Park Pavilion #1. Those planning to attend should RSVP the family at www.paperlesspost.com. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Rose Marie (Slater) Sepulveda, formerly of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in I-57 crash in Marion County

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 57 four miles south of the Farina. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Darren Eaves of Powerly, Kentucky had stalled in the left-hand lane of traffic. It was struck by an ambulance driven by 37-year-old Matthew Dyer when it attempted to pass a semi. Eaves was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FARINA, IL
WCIA

Heartbroken Assumption community comes together to make change

ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois town is rallying around the families whose loved ones were in a devastating car crash. A truck hit four Central A&M High School students who were in their car on the way to lift weights with the football team. The driver died and the three passengers are in […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
freedom929.com

ALVA J. JOHNSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Alva J. Johnson, age 58, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, July 15, at 1:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, July 15, from 12:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Alva J. Johnson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Truck trailer destroyed in fire while traveling I-57 south of Dix

A fire believed to have started around the rear tires of a semi-trailer consumed the entire trailer Wednesday morning as the truck was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 105 south of Dix. Jefferson Fire Protection District officials say the driver of the Canadian JB Hunt truck had pulled over...
DIX, IL
1043theparty.com

Horizon Health Welcomes New Provider in Paris Clinic

(Paris, IL)—Nic Thomas, family nurse practitioner, is now accepting patients at his new family medicine practice in the Paris Clinic. He is board certified and provides care for patients of all ages. Nic joined Horizon Health in 2018 as a registered nurse and paramedic shift lead. He was an...
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy