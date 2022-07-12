SMALL WATER OUTAGE IN NEWTON

(OLNEY) The 165th Richland County Fair is nearly a week away, set to begin a week from tomorrow, on Friday, July 22nd, running each day & night through Saturday, July 30th, on the fairgrounds in the Olney City Park. One of the fair’s most popular events in the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant, which will start at 7:00 Monday night, July 25th, at the grandstand. Reserved ticket sales for the Pageant and Demo Derby, plus general admission tickets for all other grandstand events will begin next Wednesday (7/20) and Thursday (7/21) at the Fair Board Office, from 12 noon to 6:00pm each day. The tickets will then be on sale next Friday (7/22) and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day. All adult tickets are $10 while children 12 and under are $5. Returning this year is live music, plus truck & tractor pulls, dirt drags, motocross, demo derby, gospel music, the talent show, the White Tent events, carnival rides filling the midway, and new this year, go cart racing. Check it all out on the richlandcountyfair.org website. The Richland County Fair, July 22nd to July 30th in Olney.

OLNEY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO