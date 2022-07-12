Teen Charged With Assaulting Officer At Theme Park

Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

JACKSON – Police said they arrested a teenaged boy who was looking at getting into a fight and pushed an officer.

Two officers were working security at Six Flags Great Adventure on July 10 when they were called to the area of the Boardwalk for a fight in progress.

They spoke to a teenager who “appeared to be highly agitated,” yelling that “he was going to fight and did not care.” The suspect pushed one of the officers and a brief physical interaction ensued. He was taken into custody.

Police said that at the time of the incident, they did not realize the suspect was a juvenile “because he was uncooperative and did not wish to provide any information.”

The teen was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Simple Assault, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest.

He was treated by Jackson First Aid Squad for scrapes he got in the altercation. He was later released to a family member.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.