The Branson Board of Aldermen were presented the first quarter financial report for the Branson Hilton Convention Center during their most recent meeting. Sam Voisin, general manager of the facility, gave the board a report on behalf of ASM Global, the company which manages the facility. He provided a quick recap of 2021 for the new members of the board and then a report on the first quarter plus April and May.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO