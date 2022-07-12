Disney World offers new look at upcoming TRON roller coaster

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is giving fans a new look at the upcoming “TRON Lightcycle / Run” ride at Magic Kingdom in honor of the movie’s 40th anniversary.

A new photo of construction on the roller coaster, with the park’s iconic fireworks display in the background, was posted to the Disney Parks Blog on Saturday.

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of “TRON,” released in 1982.

According to the blog post, the film and its sequel, 2010’s “TRON: Legacy” are the inspiration behind the new attraction at Disney World. A version of the ride, called “TRON Lightcycle Power Run!” operates at Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

When the ride is complete, visitors will ride their own lightcycle and launch into TRON’s computerized grid.

The story of the ride picks up where TRON: Legacy left off.

“Imagineers are hard at work creating TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is beginning to light up the skyline in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park, as you can see in this new photo,” the blog post said. “We’re in the testing phase for what will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park, and I know you’re going to love it.”

There is currently no opening date set for TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom.