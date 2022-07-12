ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

First Resource Bank Scores Four Best Awards in Main Line Times Readers’ Choice Survey

 2 days ago

Image via First Resource Bank.

First Resource Bank was voted “Best” in four categories by voters in the 2022 Main Line Times Readers’ Choice survey.

These categories include Best Community Bank, Best Commercial Bank, Best Customer Service, and Best Manager, Joe DiTommaso at the Wayne branch.

The 17-year-old financial institution is not only pleased with this unsolicited recognition, but is grateful for its customers’ faith in First Resource Bank’s commitment to serve their personal and professional banking needs and support their community as well.

“It’s a great honor to be singled out in our industry for delivering on our promise of outstanding personalized service – which is at the heart of our mission,” said Lauren Ranalli, President and CFO of First Resource Bank. “We are first and foremost a community bank, creating a welcoming environment of experienced yet down-to-earth professionals who inspire confidence and are highly responsive to their clients’ and communities’ needs.”

Ranalli continued, “Our driving goal is to be the area’s first resource for individuals, businesses and civic organizations as they manage their hard-earned dollars and look for smart and innovative lending options that help achieve their goals. After all, we are a small local business ourselves – and our team can relate personally to the issues that entails. We started locally, and I, along with the Bank’s CEO and Co-founder, Glenn Marshall, still manage the bank today. We are delighted to be recognized as the Best at what we strive to do every day and look forward to continuing to live up to our reputation in the future.”

