Beginning 30 years ago this week, the world of primetime soaps would never be the same, even if we wouldn't see that transformation for another several months. The premiere of the FOX drama Melrose Place is significant because it launched one of the most outrageous and compulsively watchable TV shows of the '90s. At its height, it was so popular that Seinfeld — the most popular show on TV at the time — devoted an entire episode to just how addictive the Melrose Place phenomenon was, despite the fact that they were essentially promoting another network's programming.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO