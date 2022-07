Theresa Lucerto (Photo courtesy AristaCare)

MANCHESTER – Theresa Lucerto, a resident at AristaCare Manchester recently celebrated her 101st birthday on July 9.

Theresa, who is the oldest resident at AristaCare, was joined by friends and family who sang happy birthday. She also enjoyed a lemon filled cake with buttercream icing.

“She woke up the next morning and said, ‘she had enough fun to last her until next year.’ We love you, Theresa!” Layla, an employee at AristaCare, said.