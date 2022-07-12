ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a TJ Maxx shopper – five products to buy on the beauty shelf and the ones to stay away from

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BEAUTY products can be incredibly expensive, but it's not always worth buying them once they're on sale.

Beauty gurus have sung praise for the wide range of affordable products at TJ Maxx, but social media stars claim some of the products should be left on the shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOPyu_0gcw6zD100
Jillian Gottlieb shared tips on which beauty items to avoid at TJ Maxx and which ones are worth it Credit: TikTok/jilliangottlieb

Jillian Gottlieb shares skincare tips on her TikTok. She helps people find the right products to use at the best prices.

She offered some advice on which beauty products you should pick up if you spot them at TJ Maxx, and which ones to avoid.

Although it's tempting to pick up those high-end products you've been eyeing for a while, they may not be worth it anymore.

Vitamin C Serum has been growing in popularity as something to add to your skincare routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fwb2f_0gcw6zD100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yy8Wr_0gcw6zD100

However, it oxidizes over time due to light and heat and can quickly go bad if it hasn't been stored properly. Jillian said she just doesn't trust it.

The same goes for retinol unless it's a product with a small amount in it, like ROC Retinol Capsules.

Anything in TJ Max that promises a huge amount of retinol probably won't give you the results you're hoping for, according to Jillian.

Eye creams that have active ingredients also aren't worth it, as they most likely won't have the same effect.

Best Prime Day Deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fkXg_0gcw6zD100

AMAZON Prime Day falls on July 12-13 this year and is a great opportunity for Prime members to snap up deals on big name brands and Amazon-owned products and services.

* If you click on a link in this boxout we may earn affiliate revenue

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've spotted today (July 12):

  1. Get 3 months of Audible for free - here
  2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa, $16.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  3. Apple Airpods (2nd Gen), $89.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  4. Echo Dot 4th Gen, $19.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  5. Shark Robot Vacuum, $129 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  6. Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free - here
  7. Amazon Fire TV 43", $199.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  8. Save up to $90 off Cricut Machines - buy here
  9. Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5, $84.99 (save $99.99) - buy here
  10. Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here

If you haven't signed up already, make sure you sign up here for the 30-day free trial - otherwise, you won't be able to access the deals.

We've rounded up more top offers and information here:

  • When is Amazon Prime Day?

On the bright side, hair products like shampoo and conditioner are safe buys as long as they aren't expired.

The same goes for powder makeup, like eyeshadows. However, mascara and other liquid makeup products could go bad.

Facial toner and sheet masks have long shelf lives so as long as they haven't been tampered with they'll be fine.

Anything in tamper-proof wrapping is definitely worth the price as long as they're not expired.

To check when a beauty product was made, you can use the Cosmetic Calculator.

Put in the brand name and batch number from the product to find out when it was made and decide if you still want it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0e9R_0gcw6zD100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWrNd_0gcw6zD100

There are incredible dupes for high-end products you can find at your favorite drug store.

Plus, Aldi has an incredible dupe for a cult favorite beauty product.

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Hair Products#Best Products#Vitamin C#Tiktok
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
596K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy