Tory leadership candidate mocked for getting mad at ice-cream company

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJzs0_0gcw6xRZ00

Tory leadership contender Kemi Badenoch took a swipe against Ben & Jerry’s owner Unilever, saying they focus on "social justice" at the expense of profits.

The 42-year-old MP for Saffron Walden criticised the “Ben & Jerry’s tendencies” of companies during her Conservative leadership campaign on Tuesday (12 July).

The former equalities minister argued there was a trend for bosses to focus on purpose over profit, which has led to "an underlying economic, social, cultural and intellectual malaise."

"The Right has lost its confidence and courage and ability to defend the free market as the fairest way of helping people prosper," Badenoch said. “It's been undermined by retreating in the face of the Ben & Jerry’s tendency, those who say a business's main priority is social justice, not productivity and profits."

Twitter users were left baffled by the statement, with one saying: "If Kemi doesn't understand marketing, she won't be able to understand business."

Another added: "Ethical businesses are a bad thing? Well, it's a different take, I suppose..."

\u201c@lmharpin Why should the British PM be so concerned about the corporate ethics policy of an American ice cream manufacturer?\u201d

— lee harpin (@lee harpin) 1657622114

\u201c@lmharpin And the problem with that is what exactly?\u201d

— lee harpin (@lee harpin) 1657622114

\u201c@lmharpin Wouldn't Ben and Jerrys normally be seen as quite a successful company?\u201d

— lee harpin (@lee harpin) 1657622114

\u201cThe good news for Kemi Badenoch is that if the cost of living crisis gets any worse everyone will have to boycott Ben and Jerry\u2019s anyway\u201d

— Alan White (@Alan White) 1657629499

Standing in front of a union flag-patterned backdrop bearing the slogan "Kemi for Prime Minister", she said: "In the debate, we’ve been having about the future of our party and our country, there have been lots of promises to cut taxes.

"I am committed to reducing corporate and personal taxes, but I will not enter into a tax bidding war over, "My tax cuts are bigger than yours."

"For too long, politicians have been saying, 'You can have it all; you can have your cake and eat it'," she added.

"But I’m here to tell you that that isn’t true. It never has been.

"There are always tough choices in life and in politics; no free lunches, no tax cuts without limits on Government spending, no stronger defence without a slimmer state.

"Unlike others, I’m not going to promise you things without a plan to deliver them."

Badenoch is competing against prominent Cabinet faces, including Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, but said her lack of experience is a "huge advantage" because she does not come with "the baggage of so many of the decisions that have been made" in recent years.

"People want a fresh face, and they can’t have somebody who has been in Cabinet a very long time," she said.

She said she has "a lot of respect" for Sunak and Truss but is "not worried" about running against them.

Comments / 0

Indy100

The pros and cons of all the Tory leadership contenders

After Boris Johnson dramatically and finally resigned last week, he triggered a leadership contest with ambitious Tories rushing to replace him and become the next prime minister. With the contenders narrowed down to eight, there are still plenty of people for Tories to choose from and with different pundits and...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

People are celebrating after Priti Patel ruled herself out of Tory leadership race

Last week, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party and a contest to fill his job is now under way. In total 11 Tory MPs put their names forward in the leadership race, including the two high-profile MPs who began the ill-fated domino effect of resignations, former chancellor Rishi Sunak and former health secretary Sajid Javid.
POLITICS
