Free Sandwiches Today!

The grocery store, at the old Bales Marketplace spot on Southwest Farmington Road, will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.Basics Market will finally open its doors at the former Bales Thriftway location in Aloha on Wednesday, July 27. The new store, located at 17675 S.W. Farmington Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Basics has been renovating the 40,000-square-foot space for months, and it will be the Tualatin-based grocer's "biggest store yet," the company says. The new store will sell locally sourced meats, dairy products and seafood, as well as wellness products, flowers and organic produce. It will have a bottle shop, an in-store bakery, a deli — with pizza, soups and entrees — and a coffee and smoothie bar inside. "This store will be our biggest store yet, so the team has put in months of work to expand our offerings while still maintaining our purpose of nurturing stronger, healthier communities through food," said Basics Market president Joel Dahll in a press release. The new location will also have a 99-cent special on coffee and donuts every day for teachers, first responders, military service members and seniors.

ALOHA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO