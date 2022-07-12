ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Free Sandwiches Today!

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubway is giving away a million sandwiches today. The event is from 10am to Noon across the country. Subway is celebrating a line of new sandwiches they’ve developed. If you miss the two hour window to get a free one, we asked KXL listeners for their favorite sandwich...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

417 NW 10th Ave., 503-206-6097, ardenpdx.com. 5-9 Wednesday-Saturday. The food menu had not been this Pearl District wine bar’s strong suit. It is now that Erik Van Kley is helming the kitchen. The longtime Portland chef may only have a small four-burner stove to work with, but he still manages to create decadent dishes, like an appetizer of creamy burrata, crispy-fried mushrooms and pine nuts; and mains, such as duck liver ragù over tagliatelle and morel mushroom and ricotta cappelletti. Indecisive? Go with the chef’s prix fixe, four courses for $65 per person.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Basics Market opens at old Aloha Bales Thriftway location July 27

The grocery store, at the old Bales Marketplace spot on Southwest Farmington Road, will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.Basics Market will finally open its doors at the former Bales Thriftway location in Aloha on Wednesday, July 27. The new store, located at 17675 S.W. Farmington Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Basics has been renovating the 40,000-square-foot space for months, and it will be the Tualatin-based grocer's "biggest store yet," the company says. The new store will sell locally sourced meats, dairy products and seafood, as well as wellness products, flowers and organic produce. It will have a bottle shop, an in-store bakery, a deli — with pizza, soups and entrees — and a coffee and smoothie bar inside. "This store will be our biggest store yet, so the team has put in months of work to expand our offerings while still maintaining our purpose of nurturing stronger, healthier communities through food," said Basics Market president Joel Dahll in a press release. The new location will also have a 99-cent special on coffee and donuts every day for teachers, first responders, military service members and seniors. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Restaurants
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
Eater

Chapulines and Huitlacoche Arrive in North Portland at This New Modern Mexican Cantina

Javier Hurtado’s parents have one of those classic love stories: She owned a restaurant, he was a butcher. As he was growing up in Mexico, he was surrounded by good food — pots of mole verde simmering for weddings, ceviche eaten on the beach. As an adult, living in the United States, he followed in his parents’ footsteps: He opened the first Cha Cha Cha Taqueria in 2001, expanding across the city over the next two decades. The restaurants are known for their veggie-laden, fast-casual fare: Carnitas burritos wrapped with whole-wheat tortillas, bowls layered with black beans and rice, tempeh tacos with kale and onions.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse Brewfest in Hillsboro | Tours, Live Music, 30+ Local Beers & Ciders

Is there a better way to celebrate summer than with a cold beer? Yes, with multiple cold beers! Spend a summer afternoon at our 19th annual brewfest exploring the idyllic grounds, listening to live music (5 bands!), sampling local beers and ciders (32 of them!), and touring the brewery and enjoying specials like a pork Cubano and pork verde, alongside burgers and soft pretzels with ale fondue.
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

Beirut Bites, a Spinoff From the Nicholas Restaurant Family, Brings Some Mediterranean Brightness to Grand Avenue

In 2021, Nicholas—one of Portland’s oldest Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurants—moved from its flagship location on Southeast Grand Avenue to a new, much roomier building on Southeast Madison Street. Now, after being vacant for a year, the original space has been rebranded by second-generation owner Hilda Dibe as Beirut Bites, a fast-casual concept with a bumblebee-yellow paint job that promises to supply some sunshine even during Portland’s gloomiest days.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Hill
pdxmonthly.com

20 Totally FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

Music, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an escape from all that—the city utilizes its copious green space and just-right summer weather to host a slew of zero-cost outdoor events that keep the fun flowing without causing a hit to your wallet. Here are some of our favorites.
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Carts#Subway#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Taste Tickler#Bunk Sandwiches#Buddy S Steaks
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWEEK

MetroPaint Is Recycled From What’s Left at the Bottom of Cans, and the Colors Are Gorgeous

For 30 years, regional government Metro has been recycling paint. MetroPaint is made from what’s left at the bottom of the can after a job—used latex paint collected at retail and regional drop-offs is transformed into fresh new paint suited for the Northwest in both formula and palette, and available to consumers at $15 a gallon in stores in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. You’ve definitely seen MetroPaint around town: It’s been used on projects ranging from the Portland Street Art Alliance to the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

The Boss Is Coming To Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Boss is coming to Portland. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will launch their 31-stop tour February 1st in Tampa, Florida. They’ll perform at Portland’s Moda Center on February 25th and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on February 27th. Tickets go on...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy