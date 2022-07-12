ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets reportedly pushing for KD trade before moving Kyrie Irving | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both appear to want out of Brooklyn. The Nets have...

www.foxsports.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry leaves room for KD, Warriors trade rumors | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright isn't ignoring Steph Curry's reluctance to completely shut down the trade rumors surrounding the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant, but he remains skeptical that a deal would happen. While KD has made it clear he wants off of the Brooklyn Nets, he's shown no desire to return to his former team. Similarly, Warriors fans aren't clamoring for a repeat of the 2016 Golden State team, and neither does the media. Nick explains why this is still a topic of conversation despite the idea not being popular, and Chris Broussard explains why it still would be a good look for the Warriors to consider trading for KD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Says Lakers Should Trade LeBron James For Kevin Durant: "If You Rob Pelinka And Someone Says, ‘Okay, I’ll Give You KD For LeBron,’ You Have To Do That Trade.”

The Kevin Durant saga is still hot around the league. Even though not many teams have shown a huge interest in the player, the Brooklyn Nets still expect several offers for their superstar. During the past few weeks, we've learned about some crazy trade ideas that would place Durant on a different team, but this is only the imagination of fans and analysts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying

LAS VEGAS — Not all the action in the NBA Summer League is taking place on the court. The brain trusts of all 30 teams are in Las Vegas to observe the No. 1 draft pick, Orlando's Paolo Banchero, and all the other new talent entering the league. But they're also closely monitoring the No. 1 question waiting to be answered:
LAS VEGAS, NV

