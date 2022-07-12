Nets reportedly pushing for KD trade before moving Kyrie Irving | UNDISPUTED

Nick Wright isn't ignoring Steph Curry's reluctance to completely shut down the trade rumors surrounding the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant, but he remains skeptical that a deal would happen. While KD has made it clear he wants off of the Brooklyn Nets, he's shown no desire to return to his former team. Similarly, Warriors fans aren't clamoring for a repeat of the 2016 Golden State team, and neither does the media. Nick explains why this is still a topic of conversation despite the idea not being popular, and Chris Broussard explains why it still would be a good look for the Warriors to consider trading for KD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO