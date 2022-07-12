ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Paroled robbery suspect holds up California store at gunpoint: video

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A brazen California gunman already on parole robbed a cellphone store outside Los Angeles, police said.

Lawrence Bell, 37, of Torrance, was wearing an ankle monitor when he stormed into a Boost Mobile store in Culver City on Sunday afternoon and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at two clerks, police said in a statement.

“The suspect then jumped over the counter and forced both employees to lay face down while he grabbed money from the cash register,” Culver City police said.

Bell made off with about $500 in cash and fled on foot, but officers realized upon reviewing surveillance footage that he dropped a set of car keys as he took off. Investigators soon located Bell’s vehicle, which was parked about a block away from the store, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWlXZ_0gcw6U2c00
Police said Lawrence Bell, 37, of Torrance, forced two employees to lie face down as he emptied a cash register.

“When the officers looked inside the vehicle, they observed the clothing that was worn by the suspect in the rear seat,” the police account continued.

Cops then tracked down Bell nearby and he was detained without incident. A subsequent search of his car revealed a loaded Glock semi-automatic, as well as clothing he wore during the robbery and $500 in cash, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C50kC_0gcw6U2c00
Bell, who was charged with armed robbery, was already on parole for an earlier heist and had on an ankle monitor as a condition of his release, authorities said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J52Au_0gcw6U2c00
Violent crime in Culver City is reportedly up some 90% in 2021 and 2022 when compared to figures from 2018 and 2019.

Bell, who was charged with armed robbery, was already on parole for an earlier alleged heist and had on an ankle monitor as a condition of his release, authorities said.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which is led by George Gascón, who has been dogged by accusations of being soft on crime. A recall campaign against him has generated more than 715,000 signatures, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday, citing elections officials.

At least 566,857 valid signatures are needed before voters can decide whether to recall Gascón. Los Angeles County elections officials are attempting to verify them — with a deadline of Aug. 17, the newspaper reported.

The earliest date a recall election could be held is Nov. 8. If it ultimately goes to the polls, more than 50% of voters would need to support calls to remove the embattled prosecutor.

Gascón, who took office in late 2020, has endured mounting criticism for his progressive policies, including a rule against seeking the death penalty, a ban on transferring juvenile suspects to adult court and prohibitions on filing sentencing enhancements in most cases.

Violent crime in Culver City, which is part of Los Angeles County, is up some 90% in 2021 and 2022 when compared to figures from 2018 and 2019, CBS Los Angeles reported.

One resident who has lived in Culver City since the 1960s said she’s never experienced such an ongoing spike.

“To me, I think it’s the worst,” she told the outlet. “You’re afraid to go out sometimes, different places, because you don’t know what’s going on.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Torrance, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Sentencing#City Police#Violent Crime#Boost Mobile
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy