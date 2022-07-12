ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Squid Game’ Makes Emmys History as First-Ever Non-English Drama Series Nominee

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M27QM_0gcw65Iw00
Netflix

Netflix’s “Squid Game” continues to make history. The brutal South Korean drama about class, power, wealth and kiddie games has just landed an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama — making it the first-ever non-English language show to receive a series nod by the Television Academy. “Squid Game” earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations, including Lee Jung-jae for lead actor, Jung Ho-yeon for supporting actress, Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su for supporting actor and Lee You-mi for guest actress.

Until this year, non-English projects have never won — or have even been nominated in — a major category at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes or the Primetime Emmys. But that has changed this year, as “Squid Game” already has been nominated at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and by the Globes for best drama.

Hwang Dong-hyuk created the series for Netflix; the first season starred Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo) and Jung Ho-yeon (Sae-byeok).

And in the win column, the show received SAG Awards honors for male actor (Lee) and female actor (Jung). Lee also won the Independent Spirit Award for male performance in a new scripted series, and drama actor at the Critics Choice Awards. (Additionally, O Yeong-su won at this year’s untelevised Golden Globes for supporting actor in a drama.)

Other wins have included breakthrough series (long form) at the Gotham Awards, as well as “bingeworthy show of the year” at the People’s Choice Awards, and best actor (Lee) and best foreign language series at the Critics Choice Awards. Next up, “Squid Game” is nominated for program of the year, outstanding achievement in drama and individual achievement in drama (Lee) for the Television Critics Association awards, which will be announced next month.

In almost every instance, “Squid Game” has made history. For the Globes, O was the first Korean-born actor to win the award.

“Squid Game” dominated the fall TV conversation, leading Netflix’s Top 10 chart in the U.S. for 24 days and hitting No. 1 in 94 territories. According to the streamer, the show attracted 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first 28 days after its Sept. 17 premiere.

Hwang is now at work on Season 2 of “Squid Game”; he recently told Variety’s Kate Aurthur that the show’s Season 1 ending allowed for a continuation: “There are very small loose knots throughout the first season, so to speak, things that I didn’t conclude, and put in little rooms for further expansion.”

Hwang also confirmed that Lee will be back, as will Lee Byung-hun, who plays the sinister Front Man who oversees the games.

Meanwhile, the “Squid Game” franchise has also expanded to the reality competition “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which the streamer announced last month as “the biggest reality competition series ever.” In the series, just like on the drama, 456 players will compete in a series of games — in this case, for the chance at winning $4.56 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
POTUS
Variety

Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Zendaya makes Emmys history (again) as youngest producer nominee

All hail Zendaya, whose 2022 Emmys nominations will be etched in the history books of Hollywood. After an historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, Zendaya has nabbed more record-breaking nominations for her work on HBO's Euphoria. Her turn as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the teen drama earned her a second Outstanding Lead Actress nomination, making her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee in the category at 25.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Byung Hun
USA TODAY

Emmy nominations 2022: How Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' made history

Tuesday's Emmy Awards nominations were full of firsts. A-list stars including Andrew Garfield (FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven"), Amanda Seyfried (Hulu's "The Dropout") and Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage") earned their first Emmy nods in acting categories, all for limited series. The late Chadwick Boseman, who died...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Limited Series#English Drama#Squid#Comedy Series#South Korean#Non English#The Television Academy#The Critics Choice Awards
TVGuide.com

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

The 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12 by Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. HBO's Succession scored 25 nods in total, the most of any title. The show swept the drama acting categories, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and J. Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Reacts to His Emmy Nomination

On Tuesday, Lee Jung-jae earned his first Emmy nomination for his role in “Squid Game.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lee about his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, as well as teasing the upcoming season!. Lee was humble about his nomination, calling it “unexpected.”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Despite Emmys Snub for Acting, Selena Gomez Still Lands in the History Books for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We didn’t have to lose Selena to love Selena, but that’s the hand the Emmys dealt. Although Selena Gomez, the influential superstar of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” was unfortunately omitted from the lead actress in a comedy category, the 29-year-old executive producer is included among the team for outstanding comedy series, alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines Get First-Ever Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines have scored their first-ever Emmy nominations. The married home-renovation stars scored an outstanding structured reality program nod Tuesday for their Magnolia Network original series “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” which is a revival of their fan-favorite HGTV show. Previously, their HGTV hit “Fixer Upper” was nominated for structured reality program by the Television Academy in 2017 and 2018, but the Gaineses were not producers on that show and thus did not receive an Emmy nomination themselves. Tuesday’s Emmy nomination for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” marks the first for Chip and Joanna Gaines,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Falls By 113 Million Hours Watched After First Full Week of Availability But Stays at No. 1

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10, the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2. This marks a drop in 113 million hours compared to the week of June 27-July 3, when the series was watched for 301.3 million hours — and made Season 4 Netflix’s first English-language title to cross 1 billion hours watched total — even though Volume 2 was only available for the last three days of the window. The decrease in viewership indicates...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Succession and Ted Lasso dominate the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 74th Emmy nominations are officially in, announced on the morning of July 12 by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, who will be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy Blockbuster. HBO’s Succession leads the pack, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus not far behind.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 2022 Emmy nominations are here — complete with plenty of jaw-dropping omissions and head-scratching inclusions. Let's take a look at this year's biggest snubs and surprises:. Snub: 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore, and Sterling K. Brown. The Emmys' parting words to This Is Us are apparently "don't let...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Everything’s Trash’ Is an Unsteady Showcase for Phoebe Robinson: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. On “Everything’s Trash,” the insecure but brash podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) has been invited to speak at a college lecture series; the professor who brought her describes her as “a digital ouroboros” and “a culture-maker extraordinaire.” Understandably, she’s a bit nervous, especially when asked by another, obviously snobbish teacher present what her project is, what she’s trying to say. Phoebe responds this way: “You, professor, are trash. So is that lady, and that dude, and these little meatballs on sticks.” She waves an hors d’oeuvre for emphasis. “All pure hot, and cold, garbage....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ Sets September Premiere on Apple TV+

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries “Gutsy” will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9. The streamer announced the premiere date Thursday morning. “Gutsy” is an eight-part documentary series that follows the former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States and her daughter as they speak with prominent women who have impacted the culture and their communities over the years. Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy