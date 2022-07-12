ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Supermoon dates 2023: When is the next lunar event?

By Chris Samuel
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SPACE fans: strap in, because some exciting lunar events are on the horizon.

The moon goes through various interesting transformations throughout the year. But when's the next one to look out for?

When is the next Supermoon?

Supermoons occur due to an effect called the Moon Illusion.

As a result the Earth's only natural satellite will seem 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger than when it's at its furthest point from Earth (also known as its apogee).

It will appear huge compared to the surrounding landscape.

However, this is just an illusion, caused by our brain's inability to understand that the sky we live under is a dome.

Supermoons occur due to an effect called the Moon Illusion.

Luckily, you won't have long to wait for the next one, regardless of when you read this, as they're fairly common.

The next lunar event will take place on July 13, 2022, when Brits will get clear sight of a Buck supermoon.

It's known as a Buck Moon or Thunder Moon, because of the summer storms that happen in July.

It's also referred to as the Hay Moon.

When will there be a Supermoon in 2023?

There will be two supermoons in 2023.

They will occur on August 1, 2023, and August 31, 2023.

A supermoon is a type of full moon.

Full moons happen every 29.5 days - meaning there is one every month and sometimes two in a month.

These are the full moons to look out for, and their (amazingly) specific timings:

  • August 12, 2022 (2.36am) - Sturgeon Moon
  • September 10, 2022 (10.59am) - Corn/Harvest Moon
  • October 9 (9.55pm) - Hunter's Moon
  • November 8 (11.02am) - Beaver Moon
  • December 8 (4.08am) - Cold Moon

How often does a Supermoon occur?

If you've just missed a supermoon, never fear as the next one won't be too far away.

The phenonmenon is not unusual, and, though it looks extraordinary to us, it's simply a normal part of the Moon's orbit around our planet.

The lunar event happens three or four times per year, so drop the next one in your calendar today!

IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
