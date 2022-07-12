EP banker named a 2022 Rising Star

Lynn Rhodes, executive vice president of risk management at Flagship Bank Minnesota in Eden Prairie, has been named a 2022 Rising Star in Banking by BankBeat magazine.

Lynn Rhodes

United Bankers’ Bank in Bloomington partners with BankBeat as the program’s sponsor. It’s designed to recognize up-and-coming leaders in the community banking space.

“Lynn was a natural choice for this recognition given her vital communication skills as she leads the compliance effort at two financial institutions,” said Jacqueline Nasseff Hilgert, BankBeat’s editor-in-chief. “Her impact is especially notable given the impact on the institutions’ healthy management.”

“(Rhodes) has been critical in building and overseeing a strong audit, compliance, CRA and BSA program for both banks, and has helped successfully guide both banks through examinations with multiple agencies as well as numerous independent audits,” said Brian Wagner, president of Flagship.

While the positive exam and audit results speak for themselves, Wagner added, “a less measurable but equally important aspect of her impact is the positive and collaborative approach she takes with her peers.”

Rhodes has been in the banking industry for 15 years. She oversees the compliance program for the $330 million Flagship Bank and its $728 million sister organization, Security Bank & Trust Company in Glencoe, Minn.

The “Rising Stars in Banking” program began in 1999. It is one of the most popular regular features appearing annually in BankBeat, which serves the commercial banking industry.

Rhodes is one of eight bankers to receive the award in 2022.

BankBeat honors bankers younger than 45 who have made outstanding contributions to their bank, industry, and community.