‘Squid Game’ Becomes First Non-English-Language Show To Score Main Drama Emmys Nom & Scores Major Acting Nom For Lee Jung-Jae

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Squid Game has made history again, this time by becoming the first non-English-language show to secure an Emmy nomination in the main drama category.

The Korean mega-hit, which is the most-watched Netflix series of all time , picked up noms in the Outstanding Drama Series category and also for star Lee Jung-jae. Overall, the mega-hit scored 14 nominations.

2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The remarkably simple yet devastatingly effective 10-parter was written by Hwang Dong-hyuk and followed a group of 456 misfits who have to compete in a set of children’s games in a bid to win a million-dollar-plus prize — the kicker being that if they lose, they are killed.

The show made superstars out of leads such as Lee, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon and a second season was officially greenlighted recently.

Apple TV+’s Pachinko from Soo Hugh was tipped but didn’t make the list.

Emmy Snubs: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ Selena Gomez, ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘This Is Us’ & More

While other non-U.S. shows have been nommed in the main categories before such as Downton Abbey, Bodyguard and Schitt’s Creek, Pachinko and Squid Game are the first that are not in the English language.

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Broadcast Networks Play It Very Safe Overall

