Chris Hemsworth shares cute photos of daughter on 'Thor' set: 'she's my favorite superhero'

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
 2 days ago

Chris Hemsworth takes bring your daughter to work day to a whole new level.

Since rising to fame via the "Avengers" franchise and four "Thor" standalone movies, the massively-muscled star has increasingly made his goofy sense of humor and jokester personality a higher priority than macho tough guy flexing.

The latest example is an adorable post he created featuring his daughter India.

In a heartwarming Instagram slideshow, Hemsworth shows an on-set "Thor" shot from 2010, as he stands among a green screen in full Thor costume above his then newborn baby daughter – Thor's famous hammer laid next to India.

Next is a more recent photo, a warm black and white shot of the actor holding India, now 10, on his lap, seemingly watching a scene about to be shot, as there’s a film clapperboard in the foreground.

“Here’s two pics of me and my daughter,” Hemsworth writes in the caption. “One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”

India might just be a movie superhero someday, as she has already appears in her dad's new Marvel installment “Thor: Love and Thunder,” playing Christian Bale’s villain Gorr the God Butcher’s daughter, Love.

Hemsworth and wife, Elsa Pataky, share twin eight-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, who also make cameos in the film.

Before you think they’re all moving lockstep into daddy’s big shoes though, Hemsworth admitted to Entertainment Tonight recently that they might not make this a career.

"I guess it's just normal for them," he said. “They come on set and they get excited for a couple of minutes, and then they realize it's a pretty boring process."

Then again, legendary thespian Bale was plenty impressed with India, so maybe there’s a star in the making.

"One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl," Bale recently commented to Entertainment Weekly in a joint interview with Hemsworth. "She was so magnificent in it."

But it was also so cute seeing your relationship, and her having to be like, 'Who's this weird bald bloke who's all covered in scars and crying over [me]?' [I saw] what a good dad [Chris] you are, gently coaxing her through it, like, 'No, just stay there. I know he's a bit disgusting, but just stay there.'"

Audacy

