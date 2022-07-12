Meek Mill says he's still 'family' with JAY-Z and Roc Nation despite split

Meek Mill is leaving JAY-Z ’s Roc Nation Management. The talent agency and media company has represented the Philadelphia rapper since 2012.

The split was announced by Billboard on Monday (July 11) and reportedly Meek’s business ties with the company will be maintained. In 2019, he inked a joint venture deal with Roc Nation and his Dreamchasers imprint. “All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” Meek tweeted. “I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow.. we came to that agreement together.. I have a label deal with roc for my artists and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments with jigga.”

Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna , Moneybagg Yo , Miguel , Kelly Rowland , Lil Uzi Vert , Big Sean , Jadakiss and many others are currently on the Roc Nation Management roster.

