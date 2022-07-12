ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zendaya Makes Emmy History With Latest Noms For ‘Euphoria’, Becoming Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee & Youngest Producing Nom

By Matt Grobar
 2 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Euphoria star Zendaya made history this morning as she landed her second Emmy nom for her turn on HBO’s teen drama, becoming the youngest ever two-time acting nominee. The actress, now 25, is also now the youngest producing nom, as an exec producer on the series, which scored in Outstanding Drama. Zendaya had previously set a record with her first win in 2020, which made her the youngest to conquer the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT, Euphoria follows a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya’s 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love and sex. The series created, written, directed and exec produced by Sam Levinson returned for its second season in January and was renewed for a third the following month, this time around establishing itself as the most-watched in HBO’s history, behind only the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The series produced in partnership with A24 also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and more. Levinson exec produces alongside Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.

Over the last two years, Euphoria has netted a total of nine Emmy nominations, also previously winning out in the categories of Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on September 12, also streaming live on Peacock for the first time.

It Starts On The Page: Read Sam Levinson’s Script For A Season 2 Episode Of ‘Euphoria’

