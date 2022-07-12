Emmys 2022: ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns Outstanding Comedy; Creator Quinta Brunson Honored In Multiple Categories

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson in the classroom. Gilles Mingasson/ABC

ABC, welcome back to the party! The network’s Abbott Elementary earned nominations in the Outstanding Comedy Series and actor categories after its critically-acclaimed freshman season.

Abbott creator and star Quinta Brunson earned a nom for Outstanding Actress in a comedy and also for writing the pilot. She is the first Black woman to receive comedy nominations in the acting, writing and series categories.

“Great storytelling is great storytelling, regardless the platform,” says Warner Bros. TV Chairman Channing Dungey.

It’s not as if broadcast laughers have gone MIA in the top category; shows like ABC’s blackish and NBC’s The Good Place have earned nominations in the last few years. The last time two broadcast shows have earned Best Comedy nods was in 2017, when both Modern Family and black-ish made the cut. Ghosts was expected this year, but nada went to the CBS comedy.

The last time a broadcast comedy earned the top prize was in 2014, when Modern Family won its fifth and final Emmy in the category.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. It’s ABC’s No. 1 new comedy in two years in adults 18-49. Brunson stars and executive produces alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker as well as Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot and the majority of Season 1 episodes. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television and 20th Television.

Last month, Brunson of Abbott Elementary explained to Awardsline why she thinks the comedy works so well for ABC. “Well, I think it’s a couple things. I think one, I really just feel like everyone who works on the show—including me, of course, but the writers, the hair and makeup team, the set design, the prop team, our Covid department—I think everyone really cares, our development execs at ABC, our development execs at WB,” Brunson said. “I think everyone really cares about making a good show and that’s an important part of it. I think sometimes people make shows and hey, they want to make money and that’s something you can do in TV. I think we are in a special place where we all care about it very much and trust each other very much, and that’s huge too. I think the network and studio really trusting us to do something new and risk-taking for ABC was really important. I think that the show is coming at a time where people are appreciating… It’s weird because I don’t necessarily think of it as like optimism, I don’t know what the word I have is for the show yet.”

Brunson’s relationship with Warner Bros. TV goes back several years. In 2018, she was one of the leads in the CW pilot The End of the World As We Know It, which was written by her Abbott’s EPs Halpern and Schumacher. She also had a recurring role on i-Zombie and she developed a millennial workplace comedy with the studio for HBO Max. Then, came Abbott Elementary for ABC.

“The reason this show resonates particularly well right now is because she chose to shine a spotlight on a group of everyday heroes, teachers, working at a public school,” Dungey said. “And I have to say, having dealt with homeschooling my two children during the pandemic, if I thought teachers were heroes before having stepped into their shoes, now I absolutely know. I think that that’s one of the reasons that the show struck a nerve and a chord. And once people came in the door, they realized just how hilarious and true and heartfelt the show really is.”