Reese Witherspoon Goes Bright Pink in Ruched Dress at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
Reese Witherspoon at 'Where the Crawdads Sing' world premiere held at The Museum of Modern Art on July 11, 2022 in New York City. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her new film “Where the Crawdads Sing” with a standout fashion moment.

The Oscar-winning actress, who produced the bestselling book’s film adaptation through her Hello Sunshine media company, attended the movie’s New York City premiere Monday night at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Witherspoon’s look was a bright pink, knee-length dress with ruched detailing. She paired the dress with heels from Aquazzura.

The actress was joined at the premiere by the film’s stars, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Ahna O’Reilly and others.

Taylor John-Smith, Reese Witherspoon , Lauren Neustadter and Harris Dickinson at the “Where the Crawdads Sing” premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on July 11 in New York City. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Adapted from the 2018 novel written by Delia Owens, “Where the Crawdads Sing” tells the story of a young girl named Kya (played by Edgar-Jones) who raised herself in the North Carolina marshlands and later ends up in a romantic relationship with the town’s popular quarterback. When her boyfriend is mysteriously killed, Kya is accused of his murder and tries to prove her innocence.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is the latest project to come from Witherspoon. She recently starred in the second season of Apple TV+’s series “The Morning Show” and is working on “Legally Blonde 3.”

The film is also the latest leading role for Edgar-Jones. Earlier this year, she starred alongside Sebastian Stan in the Hulu horror film “Fresh” and in the FX series “Under the Banner of Heaven.” She had her breakout role in the 2020 drama series, “Normal People.”

