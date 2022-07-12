ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods shreds LIV Golf: 'I just don't see how that move is positive'

By Luke Gentile, Social Media Producer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
Tiger Woods let the media know his true sentiments toward the LIV Golf Tour Tuesday, saying, "I just don't see how that move is positive."

Woods, 46, questioned the motivations of high-profile players and former major champions who have been gifted guaranteed deals worth over $100 million ahead of the 150th Open Championship.

"These players that are doing it for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money upfront and playing a few events, playing 54 holes," he said.

"They’re trying to, you know, playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different. I just don't see how you have 54 holes. I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the senior tour for the guys that are a little more older and a little more banged up."

Younger players need to be tested, the 15-time major champion said.

"When you're at a young age, and some of these kids, they really are kids who have gone from amateur golf into that organization. Semi to whole tests are part of it. We used to have 36-hole playoffs for major championships. That's how it used to be. Eighteen hole U.S. Open playoffs, I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term."

Woods also said LIV Golf golfers could be risking key career opportunities, according to a report.

"Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet. It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination," he said.

"But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don't understand it."

