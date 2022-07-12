YouTube’s Beloved Lofi Girl Ends Her Two-Year Livestream After Sham Copyright Claim

Armie Hammer isn’t starring in huge, blockbuster films like Call Me By Your Name anymore. Instead, he’s selling timeshares to provide for his family in the Cayman Islands, an anonymous source told Variety. He’s said to be living there to be close to his children and ex-wife. Before that, the source said, he was managing an apartment complex. This is particularly surprising as his great grandfather was an oil tycoon. But he’s reportedly no longer receiving money from his family. “He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source said. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.” Hammer, once an up-and-coming film star, fell from grace after one woman accused him of rape and multiple other women said they received disturbing texts from him about his cannibalism fetish.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO