Behind Viral Videos

YouTube’s Beloved Lofi Girl Ends Her Two-Year Livestream After Sham Copyright Claim

By Fletcher Peters
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was updated at 12:15 p.m. July 12, 2022, to note the return of the YouTube channel. The Lofi music girl has finally finished whatever never-ending novel she was writing. After two years of non-stop beats to relax/study and sleep/chill to, one of the most beloved YouTube channels has halted...

Daily Beast

‘Criminal Minds’ Is Officially Coming Back to Screens

And before anybody asks: no, Matthew Gray Gubler won’t be involved. Nearly a year and a half after the project was first announced, the Criminal Minds revival is confirmed. After 15 glorious years on CBS, the series will be moving to Paramount+, which has ordered 10 episodes of a first season, according to Deadline. The procedural will return with showrunner Erica Messer and several mainstays of the old cast, including Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, and Adam Rodriguez. (In addition to Gubler, also noticeably absent will be Mandy Patinkin, who bowed out of the show after its second season and later called the experience “very destructive to my soul and my personality.”) The new and improved Criminal Minds will depart from its episodic structure for a more streaming-friendly serialized approach, sources told Variety.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Armie Hammer’s Next Act: Hawking Timeshares in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer isn’t starring in huge, blockbuster films like Call Me By Your Name anymore. Instead, he’s selling timeshares to provide for his family in the Cayman Islands, an anonymous source told Variety. He’s said to be living there to be close to his children and ex-wife. Before that, the source said, he was managing an apartment complex. This is particularly surprising as his great grandfather was an oil tycoon. But he’s reportedly no longer receiving money from his family. “He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source said. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.” Hammer, once an up-and-coming film star, fell from grace after one woman accused him of rape and multiple other women said they received disturbing texts from him about his cannibalism fetish.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

The Music of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Has a Lesson for Hollywood

When I heard the faint notes of the hit South Indian song “Oh Nanba” in the first episode of Ms. Marvel, I thought I was imagining them. But then, as I kept watching and kept hearing songs that I grew up listening to in the background, I realized that, no: This was really happening. A Marvel show was really playing an actual South Asian song in a show about a Desi superhero.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
Daily Beast

‘What We Do in the Shadow’s’ Season 4 Is Absurdly Entertaining

Change is difficult for all the characters (living and undead) in What We Do in the Shadows, if not, thankfully, for the series itself, which remains as sharp and witty as ever in its fourth season (July 12). Even as it charts new ground, FX’s hit continues to be TV’s most absurdly entertaining half-hour comedy, thanks to protagonists who are still searching for fulfillment and purpose in all the wrong places—or, at least, are mutating in novel ways, as is the case with Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), the energy vampire who perished at the conclusion of Season 3 and has now been reborn as a small CGI-ified boy in striped pajamas whose nightmarish weirdness is part of what makes him so eye-openingly hilarious.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Breaks Silence on Two-Second Thor: Love and Thunder 'Cameo'

We all know for a fact that Thor: Love and Thunder assembles a massive collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters (which seems to be the recurring theme for Phase Four) and if those weren't enough, Taika Waititi has added a few extra cameos to the film that, unfortunately, didn't make their way to the final cut.
MOVIES

