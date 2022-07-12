ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'I Have Just Had Enough': Rant Over Meeting Up With Mom Friends Applauded

By Alice Gibbs
 2 days ago
"I think you're personalizing something that's not really about you," said one...

Alisa Oliver
9h ago

Get a life and accept that your friends with children have different priorities now, and it will usually include their children. You have freedoms that they don't have anymore, and have to juggle their lives and time. They can't just pick up and hang with you anymore. Get some friends WITHOUT children, and run mostly with them. Don't close out your friends with children, but don't expect them to prioritize you over their children. It won't happen.

Carlotta
1d ago

I guess it really depends on who your friends are. 2 of my best friends just had babies. They are 4 months apart and I have become honorary Aunt for both. Works for me as I never wanted kids, ever. I didn't like playing with dolls growing up either and never took on babysitting jobs. So I was kinda worried when 2 of my vlose friends got pregnant. I kinda figured that was it. But no, not true at all. They need adult time just as much now if not more then ever. We talk regular adult stuff. We talk kid stuff too, maybe not so much as they would with other parents, but I feel very valued in their lives. So I think it really depends on them, your friends. A good friend will find a slot of time for you in their life, but you have to help accommodate them too. Money is tight when you have kids, so bring over a bottle of wine and a pizza. Guarantee she'll love you for it!

Gwendolyn Porter
1d ago

Accept change!! Does not mean losing ur friends with children or make friends with childless individuals!!! Lives people with children vary from split second to split second!! She's draining urself by refusing to see the dynamic has changed!!

