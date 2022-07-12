ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

By Proma Khosla
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards get closer every day. On Tuesday morning, Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove announced the nominees for the 2022 Emmys . Television Academy Chairman Frank Sherma introduced the actors and said that Emmy submissions are breaking records because production is at an all-time high.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all the work that is being done in our industry,” he said.

Previously award series like “Ozark” and “Ted Lasso” gathered additional nominations, along with major recognition for new shows like “Severance” and “Squid Game.” It was a triumphant return for Emmy favorites “Succession” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” among others, after a year away from the awards ceremony due to longer breaks between seasons.

The full list of 2022 Emmy nominees is below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Competition Program
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Nailed It!” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)
Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Will Poulter, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Mare Winningham, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)
Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (FX)
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)
Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)
Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)
John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Oh Yeong-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Euphoria” (HBO)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Severance” (Apple TV+)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Final-round voting for the Emmys will begin on August 12, 2022 and continue through 10 p.m. PT on August 22. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC and Peacock.]

The full list of 2022 Emmy nominations can be found here .

To keep updated with IndieWire’s coverage throughout Phase 2 of Emmy season, click here to sign up for our awards season and TV e-mail newsletters, as well as breaking news alerts.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

How ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Went from Bestseller and Taylor Swift Fave to Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Biggest Role Yet

People love Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” A lot of people, as the 2018 novel has currently sold over 12 million copies (putting it in the upper echelon of all-time bestsellers) and spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Reese Witherspoon championed it as part of her Hello Sunshine book club one month after its release. Two months later, she jumped on board to produce a film version. Hell, Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift!) liked the book so much that she wrote a song about the North Carolina-set period piece (titled, of course, “Carolina”) just for fun.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Mare Winningham
Person
Oscar Isaac
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Live Tv#Hbo Max#Television Academy#Abc#Hbo#Nbc#Cbs#Supporting Actress
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy