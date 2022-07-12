2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

Click here to read the full article.

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards get closer every day. On Tuesday morning, Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove announced the nominees for the 2022 Emmys . Television Academy Chairman Frank Sherma introduced the actors and said that Emmy submissions are breaking records because production is at an all-time high.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all the work that is being done in our industry,” he said.

Previously award series like “Ozark” and “Ted Lasso” gathered additional nominations, along with major recognition for new shows like “Severance” and “Squid Game.” It was a triumphant return for Emmy favorites “Succession” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” among others, after a year away from the awards ceremony due to longer breaks between seasons.

The full list of 2022 Emmy nominees is below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Will Poulter, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (FX)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Oh Yeong-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Final-round voting for the Emmys will begin on August 12, 2022 and continue through 10 p.m. PT on August 22. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC and Peacock.]

The full list of 2022 Emmy nominations can be found here .

