Purple Mattress now open at Houston Premium Outlets

Burkes Outlet is now open in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) A grand opening is set for July 14 for Burkes Outlet in Tomball, according to the company's website. The store opened the week of July 11 at 27714 Business 249, Tomball, according to employees at the Tomball location. The store is located next to Hobby Lobby. Burkes Outlet offers customers brand-name apparel, accessories and home goods at up to 70% off prices, the company's website states. The grand opening event includes a prize wheel, a $100 gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt for $5 gift cards, according to store information. https://stores.burkesoutlet.com/tx/tomball/outlet-store-220.html.
