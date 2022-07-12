ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Purple Mattress now open at Houston Premium Outlets

By Mikah Boyd
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston Premium Outlets is home to dozens of retailers, including the latest Purple Mattress showroom. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Purple Mattress opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the Houston area on...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

403 Eats, a Tomball food truck park, celebrated 5 years in June

403 Eats, a food truck park in Tomball, celebrated its five-year anniversary in June. (Chandler France/Community Impact Newspaper) 403 Eats celebrated its five-year anniversary June 1, according to owner Gretchen Fagan. The food truck park at 403 E. Main St., Tomball, is about to add an expansion with a stage and additional restrooms. It has five food trucks, live music, karaoke and bingo. 281-330-4538. www.403eats.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Cypress, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Business
Chron.com

Where to get your fix of New York foods in Houston

As a former New York City resident who has since returned to my roots in Houston, I sometimes find myself yearning for a really good bagel, or a gooey bacon, egg and cheese. Thankfully, Houston's food scene is large, diverse and welcoming, which makes it easier to scratch that itch when I'm chasing a nostalgic moment or just on the hunt for a great bite. While this list is not the definitive primer to all New York-style foods and restaurants in Houston, these are the spots that work for me when I'm craving a taste of the Big Apple.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 new, upcoming restaurants in Tomball, Magnolia

Check out the newest restaurants and several that will open soon in Tomball and Magnolia. (Courtesy Canva) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia restaurants are open or are scheduled to open soon? Check out the newest restaurants in Tomball and Magnolia and several that will open soon below. Pichurro’s...
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Community Impact Houston

Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic now open in Alvin

Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic on June 6 opened at 23869 W. State Hwy. 6, Ste. D, Alvin. (Courtesy Pexels) Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic on June 6 opened at 23869 W. State Hwy. 6, Ste. D, Alvin. The family health care facility offers primary care services; regular check ups and wellness; sports physicals;...
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sport Clips opens in Montgomery

Sport Clips opened a location June 30 at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sport Clips opened a location June 30 at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery. Specializing in men’s haircuts, Sport Clips offers a variety of shampoo, cuts and fades. 936-224-7612. www.haircutmenmontgomerywaterpointtx.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burkes Outlet holds grand opening July 14 in Tomball

Burkes Outlet is now open in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) A grand opening is set for July 14 for Burkes Outlet in Tomball, according to the company's website. The store opened the week of July 11 at 27714 Business 249, Tomball, according to employees at the Tomball location. The store is located next to Hobby Lobby. Burkes Outlet offers customers brand-name apparel, accessories and home goods at up to 70% off prices, the company's website states. The grand opening event includes a prize wheel, a $100 gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt for $5 gift cards, according to store information. https://stores.burkesoutlet.com/tx/tomball/outlet-store-220.html.
TOMBALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Premium Outlets#Purple Mattress#Pepper Palace
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Central African Market now open in Cypress

Central African Market is located off of Fry Road. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Beatrice Bruce, owner of Central African Market, announced the storefront launched a soft opening July 11. Located at 7334 Fry Road, Ste. D, Cypress, the shop offers various foods and items of central African origin, including a takeout lunch menu. 281-758-8700. www.facebook.com/Central-African-Market-107292825277992.
CYPRESS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Education
KHOU

Why is 7/13 an unofficial holiday in Houston?

The day is named after the city’s oldest area code. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and it was Houston’s only area code until 1996. That was the year the Bayou City was split in two with most suburbs outside...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Spring

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. A little over 20 miles north of Downtown, the area...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Raising Cane's coming to Clear Lake

Raising Cane’s is coming to Clear Lake. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is coming to Clear Lake. The restaurant is being constructed along Bay Area Boulevard between the CVS and the new Chase Bank on Moonrock Drive. Founded in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s is a fast-food chain that sells chicken fingers. Nearby locations include League City, Friendswood, Pearland and Pasadena. www.raisingcanes.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Home improvement guide: advice from a Katy painter

Dan Johnson, owner of CertaPro Painters, advises homeowners to use quality paint. (Community Impact Staff) Whether the paint is going inside or outside of the house, Dan Johnson, owner of CertaPro Painters, advises homeowners to use quality paint. What do homeowners need to consider before they get their homes painted?
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy