Purple Mattress now open at Houston Premium Outlets

As a former New York City resident who has since returned to my roots in Houston, I sometimes find myself yearning for a really good bagel, or a gooey bacon, egg and cheese. Thankfully, Houston's food scene is large, diverse and welcoming, which makes it easier to scratch that itch when I'm chasing a nostalgic moment or just on the hunt for a great bite. While this list is not the definitive primer to all New York-style foods and restaurants in Houston, these are the spots that work for me when I'm craving a taste of the Big Apple.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO