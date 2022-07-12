ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration: Doctors must offer abortion if mom's life is at risk

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfYsX_0gcw43bu00
Abortion-rights supporters demonstrate in front of the White House asking the Biden administration act and protect abortion rights on SaturdJose Luis Magana/AP

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday told hospitals that they "must" provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court's decision to end a constitutional right to abortion.

The Department of Health and Human Services cited requirements on medical facilities in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. The law requires medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.

"If a physician believes that a pregnant patient presenting at an emergency department is experiencing an emergency medical condition as defined by EMTALA, and that abortion is the stabilizing treatment necessary to resolve that condition, the physician must provide that treatment," the agency's guidance states. "When a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life of the pregnant person — or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA's emergency medical condition definition — that state law is preempted."

The department said emergency conditions include "ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features."

Currently, even the states with the most stringent bans on abortion do allow exceptions when the health of a mother is at risk, though the threat of prosecution has created confusion for some doctors.

In a letter to health care providers, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote, "It is critical that providers know that a physician or other qualified medical personnel's professional and legal duty to provide stabilizing medical treatment to a patient who presents to the emergency department and is found to have an emergency medical condition preempts any directly conflicting state law or mandate that might otherwise prohibit such treatment."

The department says its guidance doesn't reflect new policy, but merely reminds doctors and providers of their existing obligations under federal law.

"Under federal law, providers in emergency situations are required to provide stabilizing care to someone with an emergency medical condition, including abortion care if necessary, regardless of the state where they live," said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "CMS will do everything within our authority to ensure that patients get the care they need."

Mississippi's trigger law, which went into effect Thursday, says abortion will be legal only if the woman's life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape reported to law enforcement. It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest.

When asked about the Biden administration's new guidance, Michelle Williams, chief of staff to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, pointed to the existing exception in Mississippi's abortion law.

"Mississippi's law already makes an exception for preservation of the mother's life," Williams told The Associated Press on Monday. "The Biden Administration's statement of existing law today is about nothing more than maintaining the false narrative that at women's lives are in danger in order to appease his base."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
UPI News

Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions

July 14 (UPI) -- Texas is suing the Biden administration over guidance released Monday telling the nation's doctors they're protected by federal law to terminate a pregnancy as part of emergency treatment -- and threatening to defund hospitals that don't perform these procedures. The Biden administration's guidance states that federal...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden says hospitals must provide abortions in emergencies despite state law

The Biden administration said Monday that hospitals must ensure patients can receive abortions when deemed medically necessary in emergency situations in spite of bans in many states on the procedure in most cases. The Department of Health and Human Services said a federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Lynn Fitch
Person
Xavier Becerra
Washington Examiner

Planned Parenthood of Montana limits medication abortion for out-of-state patients

Planned Parenthood of Montana has privately told staff it will no longer offer medication abortion to out-of-state patients, citing the changing legal environment surrounding abortion access. The facility will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients residing in states where abortion is illegal, Planned Parenthood of Montana President Martha...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Emergency Department#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#The Supreme Court
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

HHS promotes lie that abortion bans endanger women’s health

Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on abortion last week, the Department of Health and Human Services released new guidance directing Medicare hospitals to provide abortions when necessary to protect “the health or life of the pregnant person,” even if prohibited by state law. The announcement assured...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thesource.com

Restraining Order Allows for Abortions to Temporarily Continue at Certain Texas Clinics

Some abortion rights are still standing in the state of Texas as a state court has issued a temporary restraining order against a segment of local and state officials. According to CNN, some Texas abortion clinics will currently be able to resume abortion services up to around six weeks of pregnancy. The temporary restraining order will last until July 12, according to the Harris County Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WEKU

Kentucky lacking in prenatal care as more could need it post-Roe

While abortions are still accessible right now in Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could ultimately mean less abortion care in the state. Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported there were more than 4,100 abortions in the state in 2020, and more than 51,000 live births, according March of Dimes.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether the clinics in Texas that...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Is it Legal to Travel for Abortion After Dobbs?

The US Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on June 24 has returned the issues of abortion to the states, allowing “each State to address abortion as it pleases.”. In response, there’s been a flurry of activity, with nine states banning abortion completely, four more...
MISSOURI STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy