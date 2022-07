During the last part of June, we did enjoy a nice shrimp run in the channel of the ICW of the Halifax River. Actually those tasty morsels were reported all the way from Flagler down to Ponce Inlet. Late in June I launched my boat at the little park in South Daytona that holds the boat ramps. Most of the shrimping action seemed to be straight out from there.

