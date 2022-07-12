ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals participate in protest organized by Women’s March

By Miles Hood
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WIVB) — Over a thousand people gathered in the nation’s capital last weekend to voice their frustration and protest the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

Saturday’s march was organized by the Women’s March as a part of their “Summer of Rage.” Their aim was to let President Joe Biden know that their voice must be heard.

Many traveled from states where elected officials have vowed to protect abortion access. Rochester native Jessica Gibson-Spencer believes the overturning infringed on her rights.

“My rights have been taken away. My rights and everyone with a uterus,” Gibson-Spencer said.

Other protesters from Western New York say that the support of the crowd made them feel “empowered to keep going.” After rallying in a nearby park, the crowd marched down and tied green bandanas (the color of abortion rights) to the White House gates. Then, demonstrators sat at the gates and continued to chant and call on Biden to do more.

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.

Miles Hood is an intern who started his Washington D.C. capstone work with Nexstar Media Group in 2022.

