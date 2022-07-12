10-year-old boy missing from Denver found safe

The Denver police badge is seen on the side of a department vehicle in this 2015 file photo. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): A 10-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday morning was found safe, police said.

The Denver Police Department was asking for the public’s help to find a child who was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Police said Jayden Dean was last seen near East 69th Avenue and Argonne Street.

He is described as:

10 years old

White

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

5 feet, 5 inches tall

110 pounds

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.