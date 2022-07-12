ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

10-year-old boy missing from Denver found safe

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eCih_0gcw3DO800
The Denver police badge is seen on the side of a department vehicle in this 2015 file photo. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): A 10-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday morning was found safe, police said.

The Denver Police Department was asking for the public’s help to find a child who was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Police said Jayden Dean was last seen near East 69th Avenue and Argonne Street.

He is described as:

  • 10 years old
  • White
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes
  • 5 feet, 5 inches tall
  • 110 pounds

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Comments / 0

 

