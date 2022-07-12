10-year-old boy missing from Denver found safe
DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): A 10-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday morning was found safe, police said.
The Denver Police Department was asking for the public’s help to find a child who was reported missing on Tuesday morning.
Police said Jayden Dean was last seen near East 69th Avenue and Argonne Street.
He is described as:
- 10 years old
- White
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- 5 feet, 5 inches tall
- 110 pounds
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.
