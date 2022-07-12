ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Rochester police make double shooting arrest

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6Imj_0gcw3Ajx00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police arrested and charged a man Tuesday for his involvement in a double shooting this past weekend on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street.

According to police, a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were hospitalized after being shot at least one time in their lower bodies overnight Saturday.

Investigators identified 38-year-old Maurice Campbell as the suspected shooter and arrested him Monday in the 100 block of Garson Avenue.

He was transported to Monroe County Jail and charged with the following offenses:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Two counts of assault in the second degree.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester resident arrested for involvement in two robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester resident on Wednesday for his involvement in two robberies. Officers said that on June 28, they responded to the Canandaigua National Bank on Mt. Hope Avenue for a bank robbery. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle that crashed on St. Paul Street. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged in two robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police made an arrest in two robberies they say are connected on Thursday. The first one happened on June 28 at Canandaigua National Bank on Mount Hope Avenue. Police say the suspects took off in a stolen car that ended up crashing. A 16-year-old...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspects in Separate City Stabbings Last Evening in Custody

Rochester police have suspects in custody in separate stabbings about 90 minutes apart last night. The first happened during what police say was a domestic assault at a home on Mayberry Street, on the east side. Charges are pending against a woman suspected of stabbing a man and causing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Rochester#Cedarwood Terrace#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Teen Sentenced in 2019 Rochester Homicide

A Rochester teen has been sentenced in a 3-year-old homicide. Keith Rodney, now 18, will serve 17 1/3 years to life. He was found guilty last month of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Alton Carelock Junior on Mohawk Street in June of 2019. A second suspect, Ronell...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Two stabbings, shots fired late Wed. night

Rochester, N.Y. — A busy night for police included investigating two stabbings and at least one shooting. The first incident was on Mayberry Street around 8:50 p.m. Police found a 36-year-old man, who was suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body by a known suspect.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stolen vehicles, arson and shots fired at one scene in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a wild scene Wednesday night involving shots fired, two stolen vehicles and a car fire. Just before 10 p.m. RPD responded to the 100 block of Weyl St. for a shots fired call and when they arrived they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They secured the scene and the Rochester Fire Department put out the fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old Keith Rodney sentenced to 17 and 1/3 years to life for murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Thursday 18-year-old Keith Rodney was sentenced to 17 and 1/3 years to life for the murder of Alton Carelock, Jr. This sentence comes after a jury convicted him of murder in the second degree, and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Alton Carelock, Jr.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two stolen cars found in city, one on fire

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after finding two stolen cars Wednesday night, one of which was on fire. Police say when they responded to Weyl St for the report of shots fired and a possible vehicle on fire around 9:50 p.m., they found evidence of shots fired as well as a vehicle engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Hudson Ave near Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police say a 47-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night on Hudson Ave. RPD was called to the 800 block around 10:20 p.m. They found the victim with a stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Elderly couple robbed on Raines Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating a home invasion that left an elderly man injured on Raines Park Tuesday night. Tuesday night around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to Raines Park for the report of a robbery. The victims, ages 79 and 82, told police a man entered the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in Daylight Rochester Shooting

Police and U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a daylight shooting in Rochester. Forty-six-year-old Luis Osorio was wanted for the June 1 shooting that wounded a man on Remington Street. Osorio was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop and is charged with felony assault. The victim has what police...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Alleged child predator arrested in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Canandaigua police arrested an alleged child predator Wednesday. Craig Corbett, 48, is accused of repeated sexual conduct with a minor between 2012 and 2014. At the time, the child was between 7 and 9 years old. He is also accused of a similar situation with...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man sentenced to 18 years for murder with butcher knife

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is going to prison for stabbing and killing a man with a butcher knife. Amos hill was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday. Hill stabbed 33-year-old Michael Adams in June of 2021 on Genesee Street. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Arrest made in Monroe Ave. double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An arrest has been made in the July 3 shooting that left one dead, officials with the Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday. 30-year-old Treyshon Pittman of Rochester, who had been shot during the incident, has been arrested for the death of another party involved. At...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for Goodman Street homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Tuesday. 30-year-old Treyshon Pittman is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he shot and killed Deanthony Rodgers on July 3. The two men were at a food cart on Monroe...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Subject of Rochester Viral Video Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

The Rochester man whose arrest last year was caught on video and prompted police criticism -- will serve 40 years in prison. 32-year-old Jarvis Lewis was found guilty of multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and a gun crime. A video of Lewis's arrest on Remington Street in June of...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy