Yates Tourism Advistory Committee seeks applications for funding. The Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the Yates County Occupancy Tax. Yates County established a 4% occupancy tax program for the purpose of promoting, developing, and protecting the area’s tourism industry. Through this grant program, it was deemed important to establish programs and opportunities to promote or support the development of activities that will increase occupancy in the lodging sector in Yates County.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO