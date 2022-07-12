National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls
By Greg Jannetta
KOOL 96.5
3 days ago
We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in...
OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
Pie-O-Neer Pies and Proud Source Water are now discussing next steps to get their products on Walmart shelves. These two companies recently received a "yes" during Walmart's annual Open Call event, where 1,200 companies from around the country, including nine from Idaho, pitched their business ideas June 28-29 to multiple executives and merchants. By receiving a ...
Well, I guess slipping to number two on this list is better than being first. Last year, some surveys listed the Snake River as the most endangered in the United States. The Snake River runs near my home. Just across the street, in fact. I tell this to people around the country. That I can walk about the length of two football fields and then have a step of nearly 500 feet. The river has some pollution issues. This isn’t unusual. Most long rivers pass through agricultural lands at some point. There’s often runoff from fertilizers and, in some cases, manure. In some parts of the country, farmers are forced to store some of the waste. Some days I look at the river and it looks greenish/gray. Some of the colors may simply come from typical soil erosion. After all, a lot of dust blows around our dry climate.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Wreaths Across America made its first ever stop in Idaho, and Idaho Falls was its' first location. The mobile exhibit came from Maine and is traveling to honor fallen Vietnam Veterans and educate people across America. According to organizers, this is the farthest west the exhibit has traveled.
When it comes to living in Idaho, Boise has been voted one of the least stressful cities to live in. Out of the 182 cities on the list, it ranked at 166, which for this list is good. It was 174 in work stress, 168 in financial stress, 137 in family stress, and 105 in health and safety stress. Work and finances don't seem to be a worry much in Boise, but health seems to be what causes the most stress. There was another Idaho city on the list, with Nampa coming in at 115. It ranked a surprising 37 in health and safety stress. Overall both cities prove that living in Idaho is relatively calm and stress-free, with health and safety being the only cause for concern. The natural beauty, clean air, and great outdoors nearby help relieve much of the stress people in the city may experience.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game began stocking fish in Gem Lake on Wednesday. The department plans to stock Gem lake with 3,000 catchable (10 to 12-inch) Yellowstone cutthroat trout. According to the department, all you need to get started is a fishing license...
