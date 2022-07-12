Gregory Dudley Jr., 32; incomplete

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Margaret Richardson Bell, 76, of Havelock, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home. There will be a “Walk Through” visitation on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm, in the Reposing Room of the S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2pm in the Sanctuary of the Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd, Havelock, NC. She will lie in state for public viewing one hour prior to the service beginning at 1pm. Interment will take place in the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Willa Mintz White, age 68, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care with family by her side. She was born on February 21, 1954, to Lutha D. Mintz and Magnolia Mintz in Wilmington, NC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death...
Mrs. Lana Geraldine “Jerri” Bunn Slemons, 76 of Morehead City, died Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Private arrangements have been made with Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners in Pine Knoll Shores agreed Wednesday night to donate $8,500 to help fund school resource officers in Morehead City in the 2022-23 academic year, but also to write a letter asking county officials why all SROs should not be funded through the county.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – William Jones of Richlands drove to the store to buy a propane tank for his grill and, deciding to try his luck on a scratch-off, bagged a $100,000 win. “I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill,” he said....
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
NEWPORT — Newport has joined other county towns in seeking a town manager. The Newport town council unanimously decided to work with the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments (ECCG) to find a new town manager. The ECCG is one of 16 multi-county planning and development regions in the state....
Visit Middle Street Antiques located at 311 Middle Street in Downtown New Bern and say hello to Gail Clark for us. She’s having a Retirement Sale as she’s going out of business in August. Call 252-633-4876. Music and Nightlife. Thursday:. – Big Sam at The Tonic Parlor, 218...
At 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony commemorating the 248th Anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress, which was held in the Craven County Court House, New Bern, North Carolina, August 25-27, 1774. The...
- Each year, the North Carolina Seafood Festival, Inc. produces a storefront poster that is distributed to hundreds of businesses on the Crystal Coast and beyond to promote the upcoming Festival. Inclusion on the poster has become an honored recognition for winning professional and amateur photographers. This year, the NC...
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The construction of the first of three living shorelines in Carteret County has begun. Right off Hwy 24 between Cedar Point and Swansboro is the beginning stages of the shorelines. Officials say once it’s all complete it will improve the resiliency of the coast.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Search crews resumed their efforts Monday to find a drowning victim at a North Topsail Beach location. The search has now been shifted to a recovery effort for the drowning victim’s body. On Monday afternoon, North Topsail Beach police told WNCT’s Claire...
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session. Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that...
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A sweet puppy whose littermates have all been adopted is looking for a forever home. Stephanie Hancock with Misplaced Mutts said their best guess is that Whalen, nine weeks, is a lab/hound mix. “He’s sweet as can be,” she said. Whalen’s mom is...
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night turned thumbs down on a special-use permit to allow a large event on the beach in September on both sides of the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier. The board met in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the...
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WCTI) — Authorities in North Carolina believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said a human leg found in the water near Swansboro is likely that of kayaker Warren Liner who went missing in December.
