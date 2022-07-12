ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, NC

Gregory Dudley Jr., 32; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 2 days ago

Gregory Dudley Jr., 32, of Davis, died Sunday,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Sharon Rogers, 91; incomplete

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Margaret Bell, 76; service July 16

Margaret Richardson Bell, 76, of Havelock, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home. There will be a “Walk Through” visitation on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm, in the Reposing Room of the S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2pm in the Sanctuary of the Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd, Havelock, NC. She will lie in state for public viewing one hour prior to the service beginning at 1pm. Interment will take place in the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Willa White, 68; service July 21

Willa Mintz White, age 68, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care with family by her side. She was born on February 21, 1954, to Lutha D. Mintz and Magnolia Mintz in Wilmington, NC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - July 12, 13 & 14

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Lowzinia Gooding, Havelock. Lowzinia...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lana Slemons, 76; private service

Mrs. Lana Geraldine “Jerri” Bunn Slemons, 76 of Morehead City, died Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Private arrangements have been made with Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Free furniture available for those in need in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport seeks town manager

NEWPORT — Newport has joined other county towns in seeking a town manager. The Newport town council unanimously decided to work with the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments (ECCG) to find a new town manager. The ECCG is one of 16 multi-county planning and development regions in the state....
NEWPORT, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 14 – July 17, 2022

Visit Middle Street Antiques located at 311 Middle Street in Downtown New Bern and say hello to Gail Clark for us. She’s having a Retirement Sale as she’s going out of business in August. Call 252-633-4876. Music and Nightlife. Thursday:. – Big Sam at The Tonic Parlor, 218...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

248th Anniversary Observance of the New Bern Resolves

At 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony commemorating the 248th Anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress, which was held in the Craven County Court House, New Bern, North Carolina, August 25-27, 1774. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Living shorelines being constructed in Carteret County

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The construction of the first of three living shorelines in Carteret County has begun. Right off Hwy 24 between Cedar Point and Swansboro is the beginning stages of the shorelines. Officials say once it’s all complete it will improve the resiliency of the coast.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session. Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second person charged in New Bern courthouse shooting, more details released

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
NEW BERN, NC
WKRC

Teens discover human leg in water off NC coast

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WCTI) — Authorities in North Carolina believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said a human leg found in the water near Swansboro is likely that of kayaker Warren Liner who went missing in December.
SWANSBORO, NC

Community Policy