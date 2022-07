616 Kabab appears to be opening soon on Plainfield across from Kingma's. The Middle Eastern Eatery May Be Coming To The Spot Once Occupied By Subway. A sign propped in the window of the old Subway sandwich shop says a new restaurant called '616 Kabab Stop' could on the way, but we've had false alarms for new places there before, so I'm only mildly intrigued.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO