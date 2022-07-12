Nestor Cortes talks All-Star selection, rise to stardom with Keith McPherson

Nestor Cortes’ improbably rise to Yankees rotation fixture has been well documented by now, but now he can add another landmark to that journey: an All-Star selection.

The Yankee lefty joined Keith McPherson on Monday night to talk about the “surreal” feeling of being named one of the best in the league and getting to share the field with some of his idols like Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols.

“I just remember growing up watching every All-Star Game every season…it’s crazy to think I’m gonna participate in one of those events,” Cortes told Keith.

“It’s gonna be fun, man. It’s gonna be fun.”

His All-Star selection is well deserved with his 2.74 ERA on the season, and is also another notch in a spectacular season that seemed impossible for a former 36 th round pick who the Yankees parted ways with after 2019 before bringing him back for rotation depth last year.

“I think everyone knows by now the struggles I’ve been through and the ups and downs, but stuck through it, and never gave up on my chance, and luckily I was able to get a third chance with the New York Yankees again,” Cortes said. “Finally it happened last year in 2021.”

Cortes hasn’t been as dominant of late as he was earlier in the season, pitching to an ERA of 5.34 over his last six starts, but even if his innings catch up to him and the team decides he would be best used in a long relief role again, or if he gets back to his dominant form and remains a rotation fixture, as long as he gets to keep wearing the Yankee pinstripes, he is fine with whatever role is asked of him.

“I’ve been there before, I know what it takes, and whatever the role is, as long as I’m up here and helping out the team…I’ll do anything,” Cortes said.

“As long as it’s helping the team, I’m here for all of it.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)