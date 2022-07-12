ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Police officer honored for rescuing 3-year-old boy wandering from Stockbridge day care

By Jamarlo Phillips
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Stockbridge police officer is being recognized for rescuing a 3-year-old boy who wandered away from a daycare center....

Carol Kennedy
2d ago

Rescuing is a stretch!! He did wander away, he wasn't in any real danger. I give him credit for finding the Kid, But Rescuing???

