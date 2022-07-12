ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yankees, Mets have checked in on Luis Castillo: Report

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MixgU_0gcw2YiM00

Luis Castillo and the Reds are coming to town on Tuesday, opening up a three-game set in the Bronx, and many Yankee fans hope the Cincinnati starter doesn’t leave after arriving.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Yankees have at least checked with the Reds on the possibility of making that happen.

Per Bowden, “most” contending teams have checked in on Castillo’s trade availability, including the Yankees and Mets, both of whom could be looking to boost their rotations as the playoffs draw closer. Bowden did add that the Reds aren’t close to any trades at this point, but with Cincinnati holding one of the worst records in all of baseball after unloading most of their talent this past winter, the team could be motivated to capitalize on Castillo’s trade market.

The 29-year-old Castillo began the season on the IL and didn’t make his debut until May 9, but he has made the most of his time back on the mound, pitching to a 2.92 ERA and earning an All-Star selection.

Jon Heyman also reported that the Yankees have interest in Castillo, but that the Reds have reportedly asked for one of Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza in return.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder in their sights at trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are looking to make improvements, specifically in the starting pitching rotation and outfield. With Joey Gallo struggling significantly, general manager Brian Cashman needs a supplement, especially when it comes to mitigating fatigue down the stretch for players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Now Unlikely To Pursue Prominent Trade Target

The New York Yankees are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The decision to withdrawal trade interest reportedly stems from Benintendi's status as an unvaccinated player. "Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated. NYY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Jim Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mets#Reds#Athletic#St L Lad
The Baltimore Sun

Eric Green hoped to finish his career with the Ravens. His son Elijah might start his with the Orioles.

If former Ravens tight end Eric Green had his way, he would have retired with Baltimore. He might soon have a reason to make regular trips back to the city. His son, Elijah Green, is one of the top prospects available in this weekend’s Major League Baseball draft, in which the Orioles have the first overall pick. An outfielder out of IMG Academy in Florida, Elijah is believed to be among the handful of players Baltimore is considering with its second No. 1 pick in four years.
BALTIMORE, MD
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy