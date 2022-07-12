Yankees, Mets have checked in on Luis Castillo: Report

Luis Castillo and the Reds are coming to town on Tuesday, opening up a three-game set in the Bronx, and many Yankee fans hope the Cincinnati starter doesn’t leave after arriving.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Yankees have at least checked with the Reds on the possibility of making that happen.

Per Bowden, “most” contending teams have checked in on Castillo’s trade availability, including the Yankees and Mets, both of whom could be looking to boost their rotations as the playoffs draw closer. Bowden did add that the Reds aren’t close to any trades at this point, but with Cincinnati holding one of the worst records in all of baseball after unloading most of their talent this past winter, the team could be motivated to capitalize on Castillo’s trade market.

The 29-year-old Castillo began the season on the IL and didn’t make his debut until May 9, but he has made the most of his time back on the mound, pitching to a 2.92 ERA and earning an All-Star selection.

Jon Heyman also reported that the Yankees have interest in Castillo, but that the Reds have reportedly asked for one of Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza in return.

