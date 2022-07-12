ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Versatile Chef's Knife Is on Sale Now

Everybody loves to eat, right? As an entrepreneur, your love of food may have led you into franchising or starting a food-related business. Managing that business may bring you joy but it's nothing to what you feel when you're in the kitchen, slicing and dicing. And with the Kiru Knife™ Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife, you'll feel even more like a Top Chef legend.

This multipurpose Japanese blade can be used as a Yanagi (fish slicer), Usuba (vegetable knife), and much more — giving you absolute versatility no matter what meal you're preparing. And during our Deal Days promotion, you can get it for just $69.99 before July 14th.

This lightweight knife has a double bevel edge that contributes to just how versatile it is. The traditional blade is sharpened and polished by hand in three stages according to the Japanese Honbazuke method, precision forging it with an ultra-premium imported Japanese VG10 cutting core at 60±1 Rockwell hardness. The 67 layers of high-carbon stainless steel cladding provide exceptional strength, durability, and stain resistance on a scalpel-like blade that will make quick work of anything. For enhanced hardness, flexibility, and corrosion resistance, the blade is also nitrogen-cooled in the production process.

The ergonomic G-10 Garolite handle is highly impervious to heat, cold, and moisture while providing superior hand control and agility while you work. Plus, the bolster provides perfectly engineered balance to encourage a proper grip no matter how long you're cutting.

Get yourself a kitchen knife that will last a lifetime and never let you down. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get the Kiru Knife™ Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife for 55 percent off $156 at just $69.99 now through July 14th. That's a small price to pay for one of the last knives you'll ever have to use.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

