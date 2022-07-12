ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Best 32-inch TV Prime Day Deal

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe one of the most anticipated types of Prime Day deals are the Prime Day TV deals, which are known for bringing some serious savings. This year, Amazon is not the only place where you can score some of the best TV deals. Walmart is doing everything it can keep up...

www.digitaltrends.com

SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy still has a 70-inch TV for under $500 following Prime Day

Prime Day deals may be over but there are still some awesome TV deals going on including at Best Buy, where they are offering a 70-inch TV at an amazing price. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $470, saving you $180 off the usual price. A considerable saving, this is a great time to enjoy a huge TV for your home without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, it even comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker, too. If you’re looking for a new TV, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals under $25

Even with Amazon Prime Day going on, deals on inexpensive tech can be hard to come by. Nevertheless, they do exist, and some products are currently on sale on Amazon for less than $25. These deals encompass a range of products, from pint-sized smart speakers and Bluetooth trackers to 4K streaming sticks and video games like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, some of which are on sale for the lowest prices to date.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Prime Day TV Deal: Get A Samsung QLED For Under $1,000

If you're looking to upgrade your television but aren't looking forward to waiting until Black Friday, you'll be glad to know Amazon Prime Day has a few excellent deals. Among them is a pretty substantial discount on Samsung's line of QLED televisions. While these TVs are not quite the same as OLED televisions, they are a step up from your traditional LCD screens.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick vs. Roku Express: Which Prime Day Deal Should You Buy?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The cheapest streaming devices on the market are even cheaper now during the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can choose from an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $17, or a Roku Express for $18. So which one is better? And what about the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $12?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Last chance to get this 70-inch TV at $500 for Prime Day

Today’s the day: It’s the final day of Prime Day, which means it’s your last chance to bag one of the best Prime Day deals. If you’re in the market for a new TV, you might be struggling to choose one, especially since there are just a ton of options out there. While Amazon certainly has a lot of great TV deals, Best Buy will have the best Prime Day TV deals overall, such as this deal on a 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is going for just $500. Usually, you’ll find this TV costs $650 at retail, so you’re getting a substantial $150 discount, which is pretty great for a TV this size. You have until midnight tonight to get this deal, so you’ll need to act fast!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day Deal

The 2022 Prime Day deals are rolling out today across the web. They’re not just limited to Amazon, either, and you don’t need a Prime membership to shop Walmart Prime Day deals like this one Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day discount. , this is the cheapest we’ve seen these great in-ear headphones, and a bargain that makes this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal one of our favorite offers available today for anybody looking to score a new pair of wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sony’s best wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price for Amazon Prime Day

Ever since Sony debuted its WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless earbuds in 2021, two things have been true: they’ve been some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and, they’ve never dropped below $200. As of today, only one of those statements holds true, and we’re not talking about the price. Well, except we are — thanks to this very limited Amazon Prime Day headphones deal, Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds are now just $198. That’s 29% off their regular price of $280, and the biggest discount Sony has ever offered.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to update apps on a Samsung smart TV

The last thing anyone wants to be thinking about when you're halfway through Moon Knight is making sure the apps on your smart TV are up-to-date so there are no interruptions. To keep things working in tip-top shape, we're going to show you how to update the apps on a Samsung smart TV to take advantage of the latest features and even security updates.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Avoid this Dell XPS PC deal on Prime Day — here’s what to buy instead

The Dell XPS Desktop (8950) is the best desktop PC you can buy right now, hands down. And it’s on sale for Prime Day, which is great for a PC that just launched earlier this year. The configuration Amazon is selling isn’t worth the price, though, and you can get a much better value by shopping on Dell’s website for the same PC.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 65-inch LG TV for $400 in its Rollback Prime Day Sale

Who doesn’t love a gorgeous 65-inch 4K TV? Unfortunately, buying premium TVs like this can be a huge expense, making them a tad bit unaffordable. But don’t despair! Walmart is offering a massive discount as part of the best Prime Day TV deals so you can buy the impressive LG 65-inch 4K TV at less than $400. This is undoubtedly one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals as Walmart has lowered the price by a surprising $100, bringing the cost down from the original $498 to $398. That explains why Prime Day deals are so popular.
TV SHOWS

