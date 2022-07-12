VIDEO: Man beats, robs subway rider, 72, at Times Square station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A thief sucker-punched and robbed a 72-year-old man on a staircase at a Times Square station this week, police said Tuesday as they released video of the attack.

The victim was at the Times Square–42nd Street station around 1:40 a.m. Monday when his attacker started an unprovoked argument with him as he walked down a staircase to the 1 line.

The man yelled at the victim and then punched him in the face with a closed fist multiple times, police said.

A 72-year-old man was sucker-punched and robbed on a staircase at the Times Square–42nd Street station on Monday, police said. Photo credit NYPD

He then stole the victim’s wallet from his pocket before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai West in stable condition. He suffered injuries to his left eye and lacerations to his upper lip and left cheek, police said.

The victim’s wallet contained $350 in cash and other personal items.

Police believe the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.