Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield already has 'personal' Week 1 game vs. Browns marked on calendar

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

It seems like Baker Mayfield's just as excited – if not more – for Week 1 of the coming NFL season. While speaking publicly for the first time since being traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was asked about how he feels in regards to the Panthers' Week 1 matchup – a home game against the team that just traded him. His answer was everything fans have come to expect from Mayfield.

"I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already," he said in a profile for Panthers.com. "One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do."

Mayfield spoke on a number of topics in the wide-ranging profile, touching on his time in Cleveland, the shoulder injury that hampered his 2021 season, the complicated logistics of moving to Charlotte, and how he views his current set-up similarly to his time at Texas Tech. The Panthers will reportedly head into training camp with an open competition at QB between Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, two of the top three picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield mentioned that any awkwardness about the situation has 'already been squashed' and that both are on good terms – they're even co-hosting pre-camp workouts soon.

"Sam reached out, got my number first," he said. "We've been talking about how to get the guys together the last minute before camp. It's been great. Sam just wants to win. That's just who he is. Our personalities might be different, but that doesn't mean we don't have the same goal, and that's to win and help this team out.

The team will introduce Mayfield in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. You can read the entire profile right here.

Cleveland, OH
