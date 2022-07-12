ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Going for Baroque

By Abby Remer
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen carefully and you might hear the sigh of relief and another one of happiness from residents and visitors alike when they learn that the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society (MVCMS) is in full swing. After a two-year hiatus, the society, which has produced world-class chamber music concerts for more than...

Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: Enjoy summer music

Heard on Main Street: Is it wrong that I can’t get excited over Elon Musk deciding not to buy Twitter?. The Vineyard Haven Playhouse presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through June 30 at 6 pm, live outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater. Reserve tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online or in person on the day of the performance.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: The moon and stars

The past couple of nights have cooled off nicely. I love taking Abby out late when all the neighboring houses have turned off their off lights, and the moon and stars are bright in a clear sky. I still say, “Star light, star bright, first wish I wish tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight,” just as I learned it as a child.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Maritime books and so much more

I’m sorry to share that the Menemsha Deli has closed for the summer for medical reasons. Let’s keep our fingers crossed someone else may bring takeout back to Basin Road. Good news is that Tuesday Lobster Roll dinners ($20) at the Chilmark Community Church are available from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, with Vineyard Sound playing at 7 pm. Get takeout to take home or stay and have dinner on the church patio and enjoy the concert. Also, it was great running into the Impossible Dream catamaran crew; check out the amazing work they do at theimpossibledream.org.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Memorial Wharf’s Dock Dance on hold

The Edgartown select board was unable to approve the request by Dock Dance Band to hold their traditional summer Memorial Wharf events due to a shortage of Edgartown Police staff on the days the band wanted to hold them. The band rejected a compromise offered to hold the dances on Sunday nights.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Edgartown, MA
Chilmark, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Follow your dreams

Are you a risk taker in life, or do you go the safe route? Do you follow your dreams and take chances, having faith that you will land on your feet with a positive outcome, or do you go for the sure thing, the responsible thing that may not be your dream but is the “right thing to do”? Do you worry more about what others think of you, or about your own opinions of yourself? Are you able to let others down or disappoint someone if it means being true to you? These are the things of life, aren’t they? We are having lots of discussions about these topics in my corner of the world lately. Heavy stuff for a Monday morning, with only one cup of coffee in me.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Margaret DeVane Logue

Margaret DeVane Logue, just shy of 96 years old, passed away peacefully in her home in West Tisbury on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Born in New Haven, Conn., in 1926, Margaret was the eldest child of William Clyde DeVane Jr. and Mabel Phillips DeVane. She grew up in New Haven and Ithaca, and spent many summers with her maternal grandmother, Hannah Phillips, in Moriches, N.Y., and with her great-aunt, Janet Phillips (“Tante”) in Colebrook, Conn. Later in life, these childhood summers with grandparents inspired Margaret to build strong relationships with her grandchildren.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vets picnic planned for Saturday

This Saturday, July 16, the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury will host the Island Veterans Picnic, an all-Island veterans’ cookout. The event will take place from 4 to 7 pm, during which the veterans advocate group will be sharing information about a transitional and permanent housing project in the works.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

The Gay Head Store: Service and community

The Gay Head Store has been in operation for over a month now this summer, and the Smalleys have been hard at work providing goods to Aquinnah residents and visitors. Before the store opened, the closest general store for Aquinnah residents was Chilmark General Store, while the nearest year-round store was Alley’s General Store in West Tisbury, which are 4.1 miles and 9.3 miles away from Aquinnah respectively, according to Google Maps.
AQUINNAH, MA
William Shakespeare
Bach
Leonard Bernstein
Giacomo Puccini
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: A historic gathering

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart.” –Nelson Mandela. I was thinking of this quote from Nelson Mandela when I attended the multifaith service at the Tabernacle on Sunday morning. A historic gathering of the M.V. Camp Meeting Association, the Union Chapel, and the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury came together to welcome the Rev. Senator Raphael G. Warnock as guest speaker. He brought the house from silent listening to a standing ovation, and back again. As the first African American person elected to the Senate from Georgia, he has a clear perspective about inclusion and accessibility, and his message was one of hope and perseverance. Warnock was sworn into the Senate on Jan. 5, 2021 — a very historic day for the US. On Jan. 6, there was a brutal and deadly assault on our Capitol in Washington, D.C., in an effort to disrupt our democratic election. Senator Warnock’s question to us: Do we choose the America of Jan. 5, 2021, or the America of Jan, 6, 2021? He also made it personal by suggesting that we consider writing a letter to our children about our beliefs and our actions of today.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Thank you, everyone!

The Fourth of July in Aquinnah was delightful; thanks to everyone who participated in planning and executing the parade and the picnic that followed. Thanks especially to Gabbi Camilleri for all she did for our first town picnic. She put a lot of work into it, and it was a wonderful event. The Smith family cooked over the grill, with Gary Haley overseeing as the executive chef. Caroline Feltz helped to serve food. Chief Simon Bolin and his department were instrumental in delivering picnic tables and arranging for grills and coolers, and Jay Smalley helped deliver them. The Gay Head Store donated 30 children’s beach pails and shovels, John Patton and Lisa Donahue bought and packaged 150 bags of candy, and the Sullivan family contributed as well. Morgan Hodgson and others brought baked goods. Thank you, everyone!
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Busy Saturday planned in Aquinnah

Aquinnah will be holding two events simultaneously on Saturday, July 16, at the Aquinnah Cliffs. The eighth annual Aquinnah Public Safety Day will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, and the 15th annual Native American Artisan Market, sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, will open up from 11 am to 4 pm. Sunday, July 17, is the rain date for the market.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown Stop & Shop expansion project underway

Work on the expansion of Edgartown’s Stop & Shop is finally getting underway, after having been slated to begin in the fall of 2019. The project will increase the size of the supermarket’s parking lot, beginning with the demolition of the adjacent Rockland Trust Bank building, which is underway as of Monday. The bank, which is located on Stop & Shop–owned property, will be rebuilt in phase II of construction, following the installation of subsurface utilities and grading adjustment.
EDGARTOWN, MA
#Music Concerts#Contemporary Music#Classical Music#Baroque Guitar#Art#Mvcms#The Chilmark Players#Renaissance
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs lacks staff

An increasing number of amplified music permit requests are putting the Oak Bluffs select board between rock and a hard place. At their Tuesday meeting, the board heard from Leeza Singh, representing the Cannes Can Diversity Collective, who requested permission to use amplified sound for three consecutive nine-hour days at Waban Park.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vaccination bus is coming back to Island

Partnered with Transformative Health Care, the Vaccination Bus is coming back to the Island Sunday, July 31. The bus will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs from 9 am to 5 pm. There will be free COVID vaccinations and boosters for both Pfizer and...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Port council lauds Davis

On Tuesday morning, the Steamship Authority’s port council praised general manager Robert Davis’ performance over the past year. Port council members consistently gave the longtime leader of the ferry line overall grades in the 90th percentile as part of his annual review. Chair John Cahill, Tisbury’s member, expressed amazement at Davis’ knowledge base, and said he’s done a “totally respectable job” at the helm of the SSA. He also lauded Davis for guiding the SSA through the pandemic.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah deals with lease kerfuffle

The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved enforcing dock leases in Menemsha after learning some leaseholders hadn’t signed their leases. Leaseholders received a waiver on their fees in 2020 because of COVID, but the three-year Menemsha dock leases increased last August from $400 to $750, with an annual $100 fee increase until it reaches $950.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Kennedy calls Trustees’ plan ‘rubbish’

Former Trustees of the Reservations regional superintendent Chris Kennedy, a longtime resident of Chappaquiddick who now lives on the Cape, came out swinging against a draft management plan for Trustees beaches that included new over-sand vehicle (OSV) and dog restrictions for Vineyard beaches. In an email to Trustees president John Judge about the plan, Kennedy railed against community exclusion, misleading use of reference materials, and mortal dangers kids would face.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Working for your health

Did you know that our community, Dukes County, ranks as the 128th healthiest county in the U.S.? Did you know that Nantucket in the same survey ranks 41? U.S. News and World Report just published its rankings of 500 counties in the U.S. (usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities). Each was assessed in 10 health-related measures such as infrastructure, population health, equity, food and nutrition, and public safety. In another analysis done by the University of Wisconsin (countyhealthrankings.org), Dukes County ranks No. 4 among the 14 counties of Massachusetts. Nantucket ranks No. 1.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Land Bank considers regional spending policy

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commission unanimously voted to accept a regional spending draft policy during a Monday afternoon meeting. Commission chair Pamela Goff said the draft policy will not go into effect until at least a second reading of the draft policy has been done. Land Bank executive director James Lengyel said the second reading will happen after the down-Island towns’ advisory boards have had a chance to review the draft policy and offer their thoughts.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

County hunts for new treasurer

The Dukes County commissioners are on the hunt for a new treasurer after Ann Metcalf recently gave her two-week notice in order to leave for a job at Martha’s Vineyard Airport. Metcalf’s elected term runs until 2024, and the commissioners aim to appoint somebody to fulfill the term. Chair Christine Todd told her fellow commissioners Tuesday night at a specially scheduled meeting that some initial ideas about whom to install as interim treasurer aren’t doable. The county’s administrative code prohibits any commissioner from the job, including Todd, who said she was willing to step up until the position could be properly filled. The primary reason it’s prohibited is because the treasurer’s position offers compensation, she said, and that won’t legally mix with a commissioner’s role.
DUKES COUNTY, MA

