ALL ABOARD For Conrad

One of our good neighbors, Kenny Peterson, of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Kenny & his family are traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The benefit to help out with medical/traveling expenses is set for Saturday, the 30th, at the Pavilion in Valier. There's also an account set up at Wells Fargo Bank for monetary donations. I'll be blogging in the coming days ahead on all the activities planned for the Kenny's benefit. You can also get updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures by going to the Facebook page for Kenny Peterson & Family. In the meantime, we're all pulling for you, Kenny.

VALIER, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO