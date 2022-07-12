ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

ALL ABOARD For Conrad

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Thursday, the Pondera Players & the Conrad Historical & Transportation Museum will join together for a very special...

ksenam.com

KSEN AM 1150

Lasting Melodies: UM Music Camps Enjoy 7 Decades

MISSOULA – McCann Purcell had never seen 10 bassoons in one room until he attended a University of Montana band camp this summer. “I mean, we don’t even have one bassoon in my band at home,” said Purcell, who is from Fairfield. Purcell will be a junior...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Meatballs Over Chester

Summer Market's this afternoon, (Thursday) over at Chester City Park from 5, to 7. Bear Den meatballs will be on the platters along with mashed potatoes & gravy along with your choice of fruit or coleslaw & a dessert too. Larry Turner will be on hand with wood crafts, The Grand will have adult beverages, "local" meats from Treasure State Meats, produce & more from Sage Creek Colony, & Young Ladies For Explore America offering snow cones, bakes goods & bracelets. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be LIVE band tonight getting down with the summer sounds at Summer Market in Chester.
CHESTER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Marias Fair Funtime Coming to Shelby

It's time for the 81st annual Marias Fair, there will be non-stop action Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Check out the schedule below and for more information - go to Marias Fair - Toole Liberty Pondera and Glacier Counties - Shelby, MT. Wednesday, July 20. All Day 4-H interview judging and...
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Sober Life Hi-Life’s Painting The Town

Actually, just "some" of Shelby. They're volunteering to finish painting the curb stops for our City of Shelby. Here's the plan: you'll meet at the Shelby Post Office Saturday morning at 10, & it'll all be cool from there. This volunteer project is GREAT support for our city. For further information, please call Mary at 564 0294.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

A Real Gator-Que Hits Brady

The 1st Annual Brady Western Days are on the way this coming weekend with a Gator-Que & LIVE music on Friday. Saturday, will go FULL TILT with everything from a pancake breakfast, to the chili cook-off, pie auction, cornhole tournament, bounce house, FUN run, street dance & some good old axe throwing tossed in for good measure. The Brady Western Days parade's set for Saturday, morning at 10, & tomorrow (Tuesday,) afternoon at 2:30, Cody Seacomb, will be joining my guest on the Puff Man Show to give us the straight scoop on this weekend's 1st Annual Brady Western Days. The way I'm looking at, if that Gator-Que tries to bite or attack me, I'll just throw at axe or 2 at him (or her.)
BRADY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Hey Grandpa, What’s For Supper?

Don't worry about a thing, we'll find out this Wednesday, over at the Cut Bank's Farmers Market when Conrad's Pondera Players perform Hee Haw LIVE at 5:30. The market runs from 3, until 6, with a "field to hands on" activity for kids of all ages taking wheat & making it into noodles. The Cut Bank Girls Basketball team will be on hand selling brownie sundaes too. Why not stop by for dessert for dinner & enjoy the Hee Haw performance at 5:30. As to, 'what's for supper, I'd suggest some pork loin & collard greens, the best you ever seen, black eyed peas with hog jowl in them, candied yams so good-n-sweet you can't stop eating them, cornbread, buttered & good ol' southern sweet tea & a pie that just for me... HEE HAW!
CUT BANK, MT
KRTV News

Downtown Night Market returns to Great Falls on Friday

GREAT FALLS — Another Downtown Night Market will be held in Great Falls on Friday, July 15th. The event will be along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue, and feature craft vendors, art demonstrations, food vendors, live music by Clint Reimann, and more. The Downtown Night Market...
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Cassidy Cassel endured enough heartbreak for a lifetime on a fateful day in June

SHELBY — It took only minutes for Cassidy Cassel to lose her two best friends in the world. Her horses Dixie and Diva – animals she spent numerous hours training, nurturing and loving – were lost in a trailer fire June 25 in Conrad when a battery shorted out and ignited a blaze while Cassidy, 22, and her father, Mark, were eating inside a restaurant.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Benefit For Valier’s Kenny Petterson

One of our good neighbors, Kenny Peterson, of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Kenny & his family are traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The benefit to help out with medical/traveling expenses is set for Saturday, the 30th, at the Pavilion in Valier. There's also an account set up at Wells Fargo Bank for monetary donations. I'll be blogging in the coming days ahead on all the activities planned for the Kenny's benefit. You can also get updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures by going to the Facebook page for Kenny Peterson & Family. In the meantime, we're all pulling for you, Kenny.
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

This Saturday’s FUN Day

This Saturday's Dutton Fun Day kicks off at 8, & it's going to be great with breakfast served up from 8, to 10:30, by the Dutton Civic Club.. Their infamous biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit, juice & coffee will keep you going strong for the kids'& main parades, car show, silent auction, kids' barrel train as well as kids'/adults' games in the park, corn hole & fireworks. Don't worry about a thing, when you start working up a hunger again, there'll be tons of food at the park like pulled pork, burgers & dogs, also some grub over at the legion too. I'm already having fun just by writing this blog on Dutton Fun Day.
DUTTON, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Chester “Travels” To Jerusalem

Vacation Bible School's on the way to Chester, this coming week. Jerusalem Marketplace Bible School will run this Monday, 7/11, through Friday, 7/15. "School" will be from 9:30, to noon every day at 10E Madison Avenue in Chester.
CHESTER, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Sun shines on Iinnii Days

When the first Iinnii Days was held, pre-pandemic in 2019, the site at which it was held was still referred to as the Smith Ranch. This year, folks came to the Buffalo Spirit Hills Ranch just south of Browning for an amazing four-day event set amid spacious fields blooming with early summer life.
BROWNING, MT
Field & Stream

Montana Teen Lands State Record Golden Shiner—And It’s a Whopper (As Shiners Go)

Fifteen-year-old Sam Grisak of Great Falls, Montana, is in the record books with a beast of a…baitfish. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks heralded the haul with a press release and a Facebook post on Friday. The golden shiner tipped the scales at 0.03 pounds and measured 4.41 inches, with a 2.6 inch girth. The record-setting slab, which stretched almost all the way across the teen angler’s palm when he posed for a photo, also holds the distinction of being the first golden shiner ever submitted to the FWP’s record book.
GREAT FALLS, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Logan Health – Conrad Board Bulletin

In an effort to better inform Valier area residents on the happenings at Logan Health–Conrad, and actions taken by the Board of Directors, the board provides The Valierian with post-meeting bulletin for publication. We invite employees and the public to our meetings. For those unable to attend, it is...
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Rock City Rockin’

Rock City, out of Valier, will be rockin' litter & weed removal presentation this Saturday morning. MSU-Extension in partnership with the Pondera County Weed District & Department of Natural Resources & Conservation will be hosting a special community event from 9, to noon. Residents of Pondera, Toole, & Glacier Counties can join together to learn more about of removal of litter & weeds. Don't worry about a thing...a good lunch will be provided by the Pondera County Weed District.
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Augusta’s Softball Picnic & Fireworks Today

Happy Independence Day from Augusta! Augusta's Community CELEBRATION is going full tilt today, the 4th of July. Softball's on this morning out at the ballfield. At 5 o'clock this afternoon, the Augusta Pet & Doll Parade will step off in the park. The Gilman Historic Poster Presentation's also kicks off at 5. The music gets cranked up with the food on the platters in the park at 5:30, & if you'd like, bring along a potluck dessert to share with friends & neighbors. At 6:30, this evening, the "American As Apple Pie contest will be held. Once dusk hits this evening, stay & enjoy the fireworks by Jay & Russ in the rodeo grounds. Augusta IS as American as apple pie on the 4th, & every day of the year. Welcome to our Montana Big Sky.
AUGUSTA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Construction underway to new indoor aquatic center

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Construction is well underway for the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center. In the last city commission meeting on July 5, the commission approved a second change order to Swank Enterprises in the amount of a $91,029.58, and authorize or not authorize the City Manager to execute the change order documents and an amendment to Professional Services Agreement with LPW Architects in the amount of a $56,450 for additional work items relating to storm water management and certain compaction and materials testing services, and authorize not authorize the City Manager to execute the amendment documents.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Community Policy