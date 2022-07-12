ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US emissions inflict almost $2T in damage to other countries: study

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VcCi_0gcw0Qiy00
Tweet

China and the U.S., the world’s top two greenhouse gas emitters, have collectively cost the global economy more than $3 trillion, forming the basis for potential litigation, according to research published Tuesday.

Researchers from Dartmouth College found that five of the world’s biggest emitters — the U.S., China, India, Russia and Brazil — cost the world some $6 trillion in gross domestic product over a quarter-century period. All five nations are among the five largest emitters worldwide except Brazil, which is the 12th-largest. The figure represents about 11 percent of annual global GDP during the study period.

The two biggest emitters, China and the U.S., accounted for more than $1.8 trillion each in lost global income from 1990 to 2014.

“This research provides an answer to the question of whether there is a scientific basis for climate liability claims — the answer is yes,” Dartmouth PhD candidate Christopher Callahan, the lead author of the study, said in a statement. “We have quantified each nation’s culpability for historical temperature-driven income changes in every other country.”

The research also put a specific number to the damage major emitters have done to developing nations, which are often especially vulnerable due to their geographic locations in the global south and along continental coastlines. In Bangladesh, for instance, the U.S. accounted for $14.1 billion in economic losses over 25 years, with China representing another $13.6 billion.

“Greenhouse gases emitted in one country cause warming in another, and that warming can depress economic growth,” Dartmouth assistant professor of geography Justin Mankin, senior researcher on the study, said in a statement. “This research provides legally valuable estimates of the financial damages individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate-changing activities.”

Researchers said the study also repudiated the idea that climate change can only be mitigated by collective international action rather than action by a single country.

“Nations need to work together to stop warming, but that doesn’t mean that individual countries can’t take actions that drive change,” Callahan said. “This research upends the notion that the causes and impacts of warming only occur at the global level.”

Republican policymakers have frequently pointed to China’s contribution to emissions to cast doubt on the effectiveness of U.S.-based mitigation efforts. U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry has also frequently said major international mitigation initiatives will rely on Beijing’s cooperation.

Updated at 12:52 p.m.

Comments / 5

Chris Smith
2d ago

so what's other countries inflicting on us we've got the cleanest of all countries

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Breaking from China’s clean energy dominance ‘imperative’, US and Australia say after new climate tech deal

The US and Australia have stressed the importance of breaking the near-complete reliance on China for zero emissions technology supplies while signing a new agreement that promises to accelerate the development of climate solutions. In a joint press conference in Sydney, the US energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, and the Australian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Global Gdp#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#World Economy#Dartmouth College
Motley Fool

A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
MIDDLE EAST
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
Country
China
SlashGear

These Scientists Believe They've Discovered How To Reverse Climate Change

A team of scientists from MIT believes they've discovered a way to not just pause the devastating effects of climate change but reverse the process entirely. The United Nations describes climate change as "long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns" and acknowledges multiple factors can contribute to the phenomenon. Some of these contributors are natural, such as volcanic eruptions and the position of the Earth relative to the sun. However, the main concern is the effect humans are having on global temperatures.
BRAZIL
Daily Montanan

Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing

On the day that more than 119,000 acres of public land in Wyoming went out to bid for oil and gas leasing, 10 groups sued the Department of the Interior for not properly taking climate change into account in determining the lease sites throughout eight western states. Furthermore, in the federal government’s haste to resume […] The post Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
TheConversationAU

Climate change is white colonisation of the atmosphere. It's time to tackle this entrenched racism

“Climate change is racist”. So reads the title of a recent book by British journalist Jeremy Williams. While this title might seem provocative, it’s long been recognised that people of colour suffer disproportionate harms under climate change – and this is likely to worsen in the coming decades. However, most rich white countries, including Australia, are doing precious little to properly address this inequity. For the most part, they refuse to accept the climate debt they owe to poorer countries and communities. In so doing, they sentence millions of people to premature death, disability or unnecessary hardship. This includes in Australia,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Climate crisis: Modules that use Sun’s energy to remove CO2 from atmosphere set to deploy

A carbon capture startup has secured funding for its bid to remove 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over then next five years.Australia-based AspiraDAC received $700,000 from a group of tech giants for its solar-powered, CO2-trapping device, marking the first time that such technology has had commercial backing.The funding came from Frontier, a billion-dollar climate fund focussed on accelerating carbon removal. It was set up by payments firm Stripe and brings together Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta (formerly Facebook).“There’s broad recognition that net zero by 2050 requires not just carbon abatement, but carbon removal at the gigaton scale,”...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Putting Citizen Scientists to Work, Assuring Climate-Depressed Kids That the Future is Bright, and Deploying Solar-Hydrogen Generators

A group of researchers interested in analyzing thousands of images of mountain trees turned to an app for citizen scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic and asked a simple question: Is there snow on any of the branches?. The respondents then used their copious free time to help classify a massive...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

635K+
Followers
75K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy