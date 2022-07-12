Working for your health

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart.” –Nelson Mandela. I was thinking of this quote from Nelson Mandela when I attended the multifaith service at the Tabernacle on Sunday morning. A historic gathering of the M.V. Camp Meeting Association, the Union Chapel, and the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury came together to welcome the Rev. Senator Raphael G. Warnock as guest speaker. He brought the house from silent listening to a standing ovation, and back again. As the first African American person elected to the Senate from Georgia, he has a clear perspective about inclusion and accessibility, and his message was one of hope and perseverance. Warnock was sworn into the Senate on Jan. 5, 2021 — a very historic day for the US. On Jan. 6, there was a brutal and deadly assault on our Capitol in Washington, D.C., in an effort to disrupt our democratic election. Senator Warnock’s question to us: Do we choose the America of Jan. 5, 2021, or the America of Jan, 6, 2021? He also made it personal by suggesting that we consider writing a letter to our children about our beliefs and our actions of today.

